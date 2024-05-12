The New Gate episode 6: Exact release date and time, what to expect, and more

The New Gate episode 6 is scheduled to be released on May 19, 2024, at 1:30 am Japanese Standard Time, as revealed on the official website of the anime series. The series will air on TV channels like BS11 and Tokyo MX in Japan. International viewers, meanwhile, will be able to stream it on Crunchyroll and Bilibili.

The previous episode saw Shin and Schnee relax after defeating the undead army. They returned to the Moon Sanctum and enjoyed a hearty meal alongside Tiera. The latter half of the episode also saw Yuzuha reveal her human form.

The New Gate episode 6 release date and time

Schnee as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab & Cloud Hearts)

The New Gate episode 6 is set to be released at 1:30 am JST on May 19, 2024. However, the airing schedule of the series will vary according to different time zones. Some of them are:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Saturday May 18, 2024 9:30 am Eastern Daylight Time Saturday May 18, 2024 12:30 pm British Summer Time Saturday May 18, 2024 5:30 pm Central European Summer Time Saturday May 18, 2024 6:30 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday May 18, 2024 10:00 pm Philippine Time Sunday May 19, 2024 12:30 am Japanese Standard Time Sunday May 19, 2024 1:30 am Australian Central Time Sunday May 19, 2024 2:00 am

Where to watch The New Gate episode 6?

Yuzuha (left) and Schnee (right) as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab & Cloud Hearts)

Crunchyroll is a legal streaming service that is a great option for international fans who want to watch The New Gate episode 6 and the entire series.

The series can also be streamed on Bilibili, but it has some restrictions in place for viewers as it is a Chinese website. Besides these two, the entire series will also be available on the YouTube channel of Muse Asia for viewers residing in Asia.

The New Gate episode 5 recap

Schnee (left) and Shin (right) as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab & Cloud Hearts)

The New Gate episode 5 is titled A Momentary Break, and as indicated by the title, the episode featured Shin and his group enjoying a break. The episode started with Shin breaking down the current situation of Schnee being her subordinate to Wilhelm, who wanted answers. They later left for home and Shin gave Wilhelm a message gadget so he could contact him whenever needed.

The New Gate episode 5 then saw Shin and Schnee return to the Moon Sanctum. Tiera greeted her master and told her about Shin as a nobody who one day appeared out of nowhere. Schnee then revealed Shin's true identity as a high human. Tiera immediately asked for Shin's forgiveness because she was rude at their first meeting. They all enjoyed dinner, and Schnee slipped into bed with Shin.

Yuzuha as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab & Cloud Hearts)

In the morning, Shin was met with surprise as Yuzuha revealed her human form. Shin forced her into wearing some clothes, after which they went downstairs and exchanged morning greetings with Schnee and Tiera. They enjoyed their breakfast, and the group had a little meeting with Yuzuha about the place where Shin found her. After this, Shin was asked by Schnee to visit Girart, an old subordinate.

This had Shin's next destination confirmed, but before that, Shin had to register Tiera as an adventurer, now that she could move freely. Tiera went to change, and Shin went to his inventory to forge some swords. He was surprised that he hadn't lost his skill and forged a lot of swords. Tiera returned and the group was on their way to the guild to register Tiera as an adventurer.

What to expect from The New Gate episode 6 (speculative)?

Tiera as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab & Cloud Hearts)

The New Gate episode 6 is titled Escort Mission. As indicated by the title, the next episode could feature Shin accepting a mission that would involve escorting someone to another place.

Moreover, the upcoming episode could also see the chemistry between Shin and Tiera increase, as they enjoyed their first outing together. Amid all of this, fans may wonder why an old subordinate would want to meet Shin on an urgent basis.

