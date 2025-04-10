The Shiunji Family Children episode 2 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Shiunji Family Children episode 2 is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST on AT-X and other channels in Japan, as per the anime's official website. Following its release, the episode will be digitally available on Crunchyroll and other services, with English subtitles.

The previous episode introduced the Shiunji family siblings, who are widely popular for their gracious qualities. The narrative primarily focused on Arata Shiunji's dynamics with his siblings. Moreover, the episode revealed that they weren't real siblings, but were adopted.

The Shiunji Family Children episode 2 release date and time

Arata, as seen in the anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

According to the anime's official website and the release schedule, The Shiunji Family Children episode 2 will be released on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST on Japanese channels.

Here are the release dates and times for The Shiunji Family Children episode 2, as per the corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Tuesday, April 15, 2025 6:30 AM Central Standard Time Tuesday, April 15, 2025 8:30 AM Eastern Standard Time Tuesday, April 15, 2025 9:30 AM Brazil Standard Time Tuesday, April 15, 2025 10:30 AM British Summer Time Tuesday, April 15, 2025 2:30 PM Central European Time Tuesday, April 15, 2025 3:30 Pm Indian Standard Time Tuesday, April 15, 2025 7 PM Philippine Standard Time Tuesday, April 15, 2025 9:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Tuesday, April 15, 2025 11 PM

Where to watch The Shiunji Family Children episode 2?

Ouka, as seen in the anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

Anime enthusiasts in Japan can watch the TV broadcast of The Shiunji Family Children episode 2 on AT-X, Kansai TV, Tokyo MX, BS11, and other networks. The episode will also stream on ABEMA and d Anime Store.

Furthermore, interested viewers from North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, CIS, the Middle East, and India can stream The Shiunji Family Children episode 2 on Crunchyroll.

In addition, viewers from South and Southeast Asia can watch the episode on Bilibili Global and Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel. Furthermore, anime lovers from Taiwan can watch the episode on Bahamut Anime Crazy.

The Shiunji Family Children episode 1 recap

The episode begins with the narrator describing the Shiunji siblings as unparalleled in terms of grace, beauty, and intellect. After the opening scene, the narrative shifts the focus to Arata Shiunji, the eldest brother, who asks his younger brother, Shion, whether he knows the art of getting a girlfriend.

Shion chides with Arata and reminds him that he can impress anyone as the eldest Shiunji sibling. Just then, Arata's five sisters arrive at the scene and begin to mock him. Following that, the episode focuses on the siblings' casual banter and highlights their bond. Meanwhile, Ouka asks Arata and Shion if they have free time on the weekend.

The Shiunji siblings, as seen in the episode (Image via Doga Kobo)

The episode reveals that their father has arranged a family dinner on Kotono's birthday, where he wants to discuss something important. After that, the episode provides a brief introduction to each Shiunji sisters and reveals their unique traits. Eventually, the episode shifts the narrative to Kotono's birthday night, where Kaname - the father of the Shiunji siblings - reveals that they aren't actually siblings, but are adopted.

He clarifies that only Shion and Minami are blood-related as twins. Kaname mentions that his wife, Chihiro, urged him to tell the truth to everyone on Kotono's 15th birthday. Naturally, the truth shocks Arata and his siblings. Later in the episode, Arata enters the washroom while Kotono is taking a bath. The episode ends with Kotono hugging Arata from behind.

What to expect in The Shiunji Family Children episode 2? (speculative)

Seiha, as seen in the episode (Image via Doga Kobo)

Considering how the latest episode covered the first two chapters from Reiji Miyajima's manga, The Shiunji Family Children episode 2 will likely cover the next two chapters.

As a result, the episode will likely explore Arata's bond with Kotono deepening as they find out that they aren't blood-related. In addition, the episode could show a moment between Arata and Seiha unfold.

