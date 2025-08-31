The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 10 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, September 6, 2025, at 11 pm JST on ABEMA Premium in Japan. Furthermore, the upcoming episode will also be streamed globally by Crunchyroll as part of the advanced screening.Once the pre-release is over, the episode will then be re-released on several Japanese television networks and other streaming services one week later, on Saturday, September 13, 2025. The previous episode mostly featured Toto encountering a B-Rank adventurer, and them fighting over Goa.The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 10: Release date, time, and countdownStill from the anime (Image via Studio Connect)As mentioned, the upcoming The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 10 will be released on Saturday, September 6, 2025, at 11 pm Japanese Standard Time (JST). Furthermore, Crunchyroll will release the episode for global fans at 8:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).Time zoneTimeDateJapanese Standard Time11 pmSaturday, September 6, 2025Eastern Daylight Time11:30 amSaturday, September 6, 2025Pacific Daylight Time8:30 amSaturday, September 6, 2025British Summer Time4:30 pmSaturday, September 6, 2025Central European Summer Time5:30 pmSaturday, September 6, 2025Australian Central Standard Time1 amSunday, September 7, 2025Indian Standard Time8:30 pmSaturday, September 6, 2025Philippine Standard Time11:30 pmSaturday, September 6, 2025Brasilia Time12 pmSaturday, September 6, 2025Where to watch The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 10?The anime episodes are released in two phases as part of their streaming and broadcasting schedule. The first phase releases include premium members of the Japanese streaming website ABEMA on September 6. Crunchyroll, as per their summer 2025 anime streaming schedule, also releases the episode globally on the same date.After the pre-release, the episode will then be broadcast on several Japanese TV networks like Sun TV, Tokyo MX, NCB, HTB, BS11, Tochigi TV, and AT-X, one week later on September 13. Additionally, streaming services like Prime Video, DMM TV, Hulu, and d Anime Store will also stream the episode on the latter date.The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 9: A brief recap of the events so farStill from the anime (Image via Studio Connect)The previous episode started with Toto and the others reaching the fishing village Angelrun and learning about the wrestling competition that was being held. As the town was very peaceful, the girls changed into their swimsuits and went to swim in the sea, while Toto was obviously knocked unconscious on the beach.Meanwhile, a B-Rank adventurer, Fresnir, arrived at the village and spotted Goa on the beach. He was infatuated by Goa and approached her, wanting to recruit her to his party. However, Toto stood in his way. While Goa suggested sorting their conflict out at the wrestling competition, Ciel and Anemone made their own plans to ensure Toto's defeat.As the competition began, Toto and Anemone quite effortlessly defeated their opponents. While Ciel and Fresnir did have a more intense matchup, Ciel was disqualified in the end for using magic to float in the air. However, during Toto and Anemone's fight, the latter resorted to kissing Toto, making him unconscious and lose.As the final began, Anemone was planning to lose on purpose to Fresnir so that Goa would be out of the party. As Fresnir was attacking her with his barrage of attacks called Wild Rondo, Anemone decided to pretend to fall while dodging. However, an attack tore Anemone's dress in half, and she punched Fresnir out of the arena in embarrassment.What to expect from The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 10? (speculative)The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 10 will likely show Toto and the others finally reaching Di Cide. While nothing certain has been previewed in the episode, they will likely get involved in some adventure or problems related to the town.Also read:Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 10: Release date and timeReborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 10: Release date and timeWitch Watch episode 22: Release date and time