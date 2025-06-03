Boruto Two Blue Vortex marked the debut of many never-before-seen techniques, including the main character's apparently strongest technique, termed Rasengan Uzuhiko. Although the series itself mentions that the technique somehow harnesses the planet's rotation to permanently disorient the targets, its actual principle has not been explained.

Fortunately, the technique and its full activation sequence have already been depicted within the series.

Given its similarity with the Hyuga clan's Eight Trigrams Palm Revolution, simply known as "Rotation," it is possible that the main character actually took inspiration from both of his family lines, creating what is apparently his most effective technique.

Disclaimer- This article is a speculative theory and contains spoilers for the Boruto series.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex: Rasengan Uzuhiko might be a culmination of Naruto and Hinata's techniques

Code as seen in the Boruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Rasengan Uzuhiko first debuted in chapter 3 of Two Blue Vortex during the fight between the protagonist and Code. While the technique’s origins and actual power level remained undisclosed, it managed to easily disorient and essentially incapacitate Code.

The severely disorienting effect on Code was supposed to persist forever. Unfortunately, the protagonist "rescinded" the technique's effects in order to stand a chance against the four Shinjus.

An actual technical explanation of the technique was delivered in the later chapters, mentioning how the technique essentially harnesses the earth's rotation and uses it to somehow severely disorient the target.

A status that is to persist permanently unless the user voluntarily deactivates it.

Even though the actual explanation didn't serve much towards revealing the technique’s real origin, its depiction, namely the swirling wisps of wind alongside the dome of wind that is formed during its activation, eerily resembles the Eight Trigrams Palm Rotation technique.

While the initial similarities are limited to their depictions, their principles also align simply due to their reliance on "spin."

Jura's dialogue revealing the Uzuhiko to be based on the bijuu bombs also hints towards the fact that the jutsu is indeed reliant on "spin."

That serves as the basis for both the Palm Rotation and Rasengan techniques, with their prominent practitioners being Hinata, Neji, and Naruto.

Given the preliminary explanation, it is correct to assume that Uzuhiko is loosely related to the phenomenon of earth's rotation alongside the fact that no being currently tethered to the surface experiences rotational velocity similar or equal to the earth's own.

Jura as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex (Image via Shueisha)

This leads to no form of discomfort in day-to-day life. Unfortunately, if the planet's rotational speed were to fluctuate even by fractions, it would lead to calamities and severe disorientation alongside loss of balance in a hypothetical scenario.

Since both the Palm Rotation and Rasengan rely on spins while also using the concept of "centers," it is possible that Uzuhiko mainly decouples an individual's connection to the planet's spin.

Boruto's requirement of being grounded with both feet before activating the technique might just be a derivation from the Hyuga's Eight Trigrams techniques.

That essentially serves as a way for him to sense the planet's rotation.

Final thoughts

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 23 will be released on June 19, 2025, and will mainly depict the fight between the protagonist and Jura.

It will essentially reveal whether Kashin Koji's predictions of the future alongside "fate" are sealed in stone or not.

Given that Jura was able to undo and neutralize all of Uzuhiko's effects, it is possible that chapter 23 also reveals the actual mechanism behind the technique and how the protagonist developed it.

