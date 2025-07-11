The Water Magician episode 3 release date, where to watch, and more

The Water Magician episode 3 will be premiering on Friday, July 18, 2025, at 01:28 am JST. Episode 2 marked its release on July 11, 2025, and introduced Abel, who'll be serving as Ryou's ally for future episodes.
Aside from Abel's introduction, episode 2 focused on worldbuilding, fleshing out the fantasy world, and revealing how the major inhabitants of the world consist of the usual fantasy cohort of humans, dwarves, and elves. Since both Abel and Ryou are travelling to a nearby town, it is possible that Ryou gains more allies and begins an actual journey throughout the new world.
Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for The Water Magician episode 3.
The Water Magician episode 3 release date and time
The Water Magician episode 3 will premiere on July 18, 2025, at 01:28 am JST on Friday. The series will mainly follow a single-cour format, releasing twelve episodes throughout its summer 2025 run.
The streaming details for various time zones are listed below:
Where to watch The Water Magician episode 3?
The Water Magician episode 3 will be broadcast on BS11 and TBS on Japanese television. Future episodes will be released weekly, every Friday. Streaming within Japan will be facilitated by D Anime Store, Amazon Prime Video, and U-Next. Crunchyroll will stream the episode internationally.
A brief recap of The Water Magician episode 2
The Water Magician episode 2 picked up from the ending of episode 1, with Ryou finding the Red Haired warrior amidst a shipwreck. Eventually, the warrior introduces himself as Abel and learns about how Ryou has been living alone within the forest. Given Ryou's rather ragged appearance, Abel deduces that he might just be living in this secluded forest due to poverty.
Eventually, both of them decide to seek out their nearest town, evidently named "Lune." As a sign of respect, Ryou decides to pay respects to the Dullahan who has been mentoring him, before eventually leaving for Lune. Although the Dullahan doesn't utter a single word of dialogue, it produces a set of mage robes for Ryou as a token of their relationship.
Both Ryou and Abel realize the scale of the forest after encountering numerous different species of monsters throughout their journey. Ryou's peculiar use of water magic and the formation of ice and spells gains Abel's attention, especially given that water magicians aren't usually oriented for combat. The episode ends with Ryou and Abel gazing at the mountain range standing between them and their destination of Lune.
The Water Magician episode 3: What to expect?
The Water Magician episode 3 might focus on Ryou and Abel's journey throughout the ever-expanding forest, depicting additional monsters and providing avenues to display both Abel and Ryou's skills. Given that the pacing of the series has been rather fast, both of them may reach Lune in episode 3 itself.
