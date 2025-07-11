  • home icon
  The Water Magician episode 3 release date, where to watch, and more

The Water Magician episode 3 release date, where to watch, and more

By Anupam Barua
Published Jul 11, 2025 00:55 GMT
The Water Magician episode 3 release date, where to watch, and more (Image via Typhoon Graphics and Wonderland)
Crunchyroll will stream The Water Magician episode 3 internationally. (Image via Typhoon Graphics and Wonderland)

The Water Magician episode 3 will be premiering on Friday, July 18, 2025, at 01:28 am JST. Episode 2 marked its release on July 11, 2025, and introduced Abel, who'll be serving as Ryou's ally for future episodes.

Aside from Abel's introduction, episode 2 focused on worldbuilding, fleshing out the fantasy world, and revealing how the major inhabitants of the world consist of the usual fantasy cohort of humans, dwarves, and elves. Since both Abel and Ryou are travelling to a nearby town, it is possible that Ryou gains more allies and begins an actual journey throughout the new world.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for The Water Magician episode 3.

The Water Magician episode 3 release date and time

youtube-cover
The Water Magician episode 3 will premiere on July 18, 2025, at 01:28 am JST on Friday. The series will mainly follow a single-cour format, releasing twelve episodes throughout its summer 2025 run.

The streaming details for various time zones are listed below:

Time zoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Eastern Time12:28 pmThursdayJuly 17, 2025
Pacific Time09:28 amThursdayJuly 17, 2025
British Summer Time05:28 pmThursdayJuly 17, 2025
Central European Summer Time06:28 pmThursdayJuly 17, 2025
Australian Central Time01:28 amFriday
July 18, 2025
India Standard Time09:58 pmThursdayJuly 17, 2025
Philippine Standard Time12:28 amFridayJuly 18, 2025
Where to watch The Water Magician episode 3?

The Water Magician episode 3 will be broadcast on BS11 and TBS on Japanese television. Future episodes will be released weekly, every Friday. Streaming within Japan will be facilitated by D Anime Store, Amazon Prime Video, and U-Next. Crunchyroll will stream the episode internationally.

A brief recap of The Water Magician episode 2

Abel and Ryou as seen in the anime (Image via Typhoon Graphics and Wonderland)
Abel and Ryou as seen in the anime (Image via Typhoon Graphics and Wonderland)

The Water Magician episode 2 picked up from the ending of episode 1, with Ryou finding the Red Haired warrior amidst a shipwreck. Eventually, the warrior introduces himself as Abel and learns about how Ryou has been living alone within the forest. Given Ryou's rather ragged appearance, Abel deduces that he might just be living in this secluded forest due to poverty.

Eventually, both of them decide to seek out their nearest town, evidently named "Lune." As a sign of respect, Ryou decides to pay respects to the Dullahan who has been mentoring him, before eventually leaving for Lune. Although the Dullahan doesn't utter a single word of dialogue, it produces a set of mage robes for Ryou as a token of their relationship.

Both Ryou and Abel realize the scale of the forest after encountering numerous different species of monsters throughout their journey. Ryou's peculiar use of water magic and the formation of ice and spells gains Abel's attention, especially given that water magicians aren't usually oriented for combat. The episode ends with Ryou and Abel gazing at the mountain range standing between them and their destination of Lune.

The Water Magician episode 3: What to expect?

The Water Magician episode 3 might focus on Ryou and Abel's journey throughout the ever-expanding forest, depicting additional monsters and providing avenues to display both Abel and Ryou's skills. Given that the pacing of the series has been rather fast, both of them may reach Lune in episode 3 itself.

Anupam Barua

Anupam Barua

Anupam is an anime and manga writer at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Logistics & Transportation, Anupam has simultaneously gained professional experience of almost 2 years as a content writer, having worked previously for Otakukart and Sportslumo.

Being part of the anime fandom for over a decade, Anupam believes his greatest strength lies in theorycrafting around animanga series and predicting their plots. His personal experiences have guaranteed him detailed knowledge about the reputation, reception, and plot points of several anime, which he combines with extensive research to report on a topic. They have also taught him the significance of respecting and accurately reporting on community sentiments attached to a particular series, which has now become a non-negotiable part of his writing process.

Anupam’s favorite artist is video game designer Hideo Kojima, whose ability to nonchalantly embed deep messages in his games he deeply admires. When not debating fresh anime theories, Anupam can be found reading or playing combat games.

Edited by Niharika Dabral
