The Water Magician episode 4 release date, where to watch, and more

The Water Magician episode 4 is scheduled to be released on July 25, 2025, at 01:28 am JST. Episode 3 premiered on July 18, 2025, and saw Ryou and Abel reach the town of Lune after their long and eventful journey.

A major part of episode 3 focused on hinting at Abel's actual social standing within Lune as well as his credibility as a rather high-ranking adventurer. Alongside Abel's party, the third protagonist, Sera, also made an appearance, albeit her actual role within the story remains unknown.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Water Magician episode 4.

The Water Magician episode 4 release date and time

The Water Magician episode 4 will be released on Friday, July 25, 2025, at 01:28 am JST. The series will have a total of twelve episodes released throughout the summer 2025 season.

The streaming details for various time zones are listed below:

Time zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Eastern Time 12:28 pm Thursday July 24, 2025 Pacific Time 09:28 am Thursday July 24, 2025 British Summer Time 05:28 pm Thursday July 24, 2025 Central European Summer Time 06:28 pm Thursday July 24, 2025 Australian Central Time 01:28 am Friday

July 25, 2025 India Standard Time 09:58 pm Thursday July 24, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 12:28 am Friday July 25, 2025

Where to watch The Water Magician episode 4?

TBS and BS11 will broadcast The Water Magician episode 4 on Japanese television with new episodes following weekly, every Friday at the same time.

Japanese audiences can stream the episodes via Amazon Prime Video, U-Next, as well as D Anime Store. The series' international streaming is currently limited to Crunchyroll, which has already announced a dubbed version of the series.

A brief recap The Water Magician episode 3

The Water Magician episode 3 picked up the story from the final parts of episode 2, with Ryou and Abel still unclear about their current location. Fortunately for them, a road going from east to west soon allowed Abel to deduce their actual location. He also identified the mountain range that they had just crossed.

Following the road, they managed to reach the nearby town of Kailadi on their way to eventually reach Lune. Ryou and Abel made a stop at Kailadi and soon reached Lune, only for Abel to be welcomed by practically everyone. Using his own credentials, Abel vouched for Ryou, allowing him to register as a D-rank adventurer instead of the usual F-rank that every rookie adventurer starts from.

Sera as seen in the anime (Image via Typhoon Graphics and Wonderland)

Soon after, Ryou came across an elf who managed to recognize the robe and sword originally belonging to the Fairy King. The elf complimented Ryou since he must be quite special to be trusted by the Fairy King himself.

Although both Ryou and the elf could sense the significance of each other, they did not get the chance to hold a proper conversation. The episode soon ended with Ryou taking his mandatory lessons before taking any quests. Elsewhere, Abel and his party discussed the peculiar potency of Ryou's spells.

The Water Magician episode 4: What to expect?

The Water Magician episode 4 will focus more on worldbuilding to flesh out the fantasy aspects of the series. It will possibly reveal the other neighbouring countries and their affairs.

Since Ryou officially became an adventurer in episode 3, episode 4 may mark his first venture into a dungeon.

