The Water Magician episode 7: Abel faces his toughest battle yet as Ryo gears up for his debut

The Water Magician episode 7, titled Beyond the Gate, revealed the state of Abel and the rest of the investigators who went missing towards the end of episode 6. Although Abel and his party hadn't faced any major challenge in the previous few episodes, episode 7 arguably marked their most arduous battle yet.

Despite Ryo's rather unusual and overwhelming abilities, his status as a powerful mage had remained under wraps ever since his arrival in Lune. Since he managed to actually interfere in the rather one-sided battle, it is possible that future episodes follow him as he gains renown worthy of his abilities.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for The Water Magician episode 6.

The Water Magician episode 7 highlights

Clive, one of the investigators as seen in the anime (Image via Typhoon Graphics and Wonderland)

The Water Magician episode 7 picked up from the ending of the previous episode, with Abel and the rest of the investigative parties coming to their senses. They realized that they had been teleported to a different space altogether. Given the presence of a strange luminescence within the space, everyone started theorizing about their whereabouts.

Elsewhere, Clive, one of the scholars investigating the dungeon, realized that the hypothesis of monsters flooding out of the 38th floor might just be wrong. Their relocation might just be his best chance to get additional data and secure a promotion.

The Water Magician episode 7: Abel's teammates engaging the devils (Image via Typhoon Graphics and Wonderland)

Shortly after, Abel and his party, alongside the investigators, realized they were standing on a large-scale protective barrier, with unknown lifeforms approaching a group of humans nearby. Elsewhere, Ryo returned to the library to learn more about the connection between eclipses and great tidal bores.

Although the "connection" was simply his own hypothesis, Sera, who was present in the library, confirmed that there was indeed a connection between the two events, with an eclipse always preceding a great tidal bore. Ryo went on to emphasize how the monsters flooding out during a Great Tidal Bore must've been artificially spawned since their cores indicated their rather juvenile age.

The Water Magician episode 7: Sera (Image via Typhoon Graphics and Wonderland)

The episode cut back to Abel and his party coming across an army of devils approaching them with hostile intent. Although the two investigative parties alongside Abel's teammates managed to persevere in front of the devil army's onslaught, they eventually ran out of mana, leaving only Abel to defend against the demon prince commanding the army.

Although Abel was nearly killed facing the demon prince, Ryo arrived in the nick of time by literally breaking through the dungeon floors. Ryo went on to reassure Abel and swiftly eliminated the demon prince's entourage with a well-timed pressurized water jet.

Despite Abel's warnings against the danger posed by a demon prince, Ryo remained confident and confronted the rather juvenile monster. The Water Magician episode 7 soon ended with Ryo drawing the fairy king's blade and confronting the demon prince in hopes of dealing with the situation swiftly.

Final thoughts

The Water Magician episode 7 marked the beginning of Ryo's actual debut while simultaneously providing a glimpse into his actual power level compared to the rest of the adventurers. Future episodes will follow Abel, Ryo, and Sera uncovering the mysteries of the dungeon as well as the eclipses.

