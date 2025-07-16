There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 3 release date and time, where to watch and more

There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 3 is set for release on Monday, July 21, 2025, at 01:00 am JST. The episode will be dropping on Japanese television networks such as Tokyo MX, Sun TV, and BS11, before a global release.

Ad

The series is based on a light novel of the same name, which is being released by Seven Seas. Meanwhile, the manga is also being dubbed in English for audiences to enjoy worldwide. Creator Teren Mikami published the first light novel volume under Shueisha's Dash X Bunko label in February 2020.

There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless...

episode 3 release date and time

Renako and Mai (Image via Studio Mother)

There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 3 has been scheduled for release on Monday, July 21, 2025, at 01:00 am JST. Depending on where viewers are located across the globe, the episode will either air at different points on Sunday, July 20, 2025, or towards the early hours of the following day, Monday, July 21, 2025.

Ad

Trending

There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 3 will drop shortly after its domestic release, so there will not be much delay from its original release.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 09:00 am Sunday July 20, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 12:00 pm Sunday July 20, 2025 British Summer Time 05:00 pm Sunday July 20, 2025 Central European Summer Time 06:00 pm Sunday July 20, 2025 Indian Standard Time 09:30 pm Sunday July 20, 2025 Philippine Time 12:00 am Monday July 21, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 01:00 am Monday July 21, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 01:30 am Monday July 21, 2025

Ad

Where to watch There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 3

Renako and Ajisai (Image via Studio Mother)

There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 3 will first be released in Japan on television networks like Tokyo MX, Sun TV, and BS11. It will then drop the next day on AT-X with repeat broadcasts on Thursdays (10:30 pm) and Mondays (6 pm).

Ad

For international viewers, the episode can be found on streaming platforms like Crunchyroll, dAnime Store, Anime Times, and Lemino. There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episodes will then be available from the following Thursday of release on platforms like Anime Unlimited, Prime Video, ABEMA, Hulu, TELASA, Nico Nico, Bandai Channel, U-next, and others.

There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless...

episode 2 brief recap

Renako and Mai (Image via Studio Mother)

Titled First kiss!? no freaking way!, the episode began with Renako inviting Mai over to her place after school, as friends. The blonde was happy to be in her room, and the pair spent their time playing video games. This is where Renako's gamer side is revealed in the series.

Ad

The next day, Mai asked if she could come over once again, this time her hair left open (lovers). She chose the game this time and beat Renako to it, having secretly practised. So in return, Renako had to do Mai a favor. The blonde chose to hug her, the two sharing a long hug, which saw Renako melt a little.

The following day, Mai and Renako were on the rooftop, and the latter suggested they each write down what they sought in a lover/best friend. As expected, Mai's list was much more intimate than the pink-haired girl's list. Here, it is shown that Mai genuinely values connection and intimacy with the one she loves.

Ad

Mai and Renako share a kiss (Image via Studio Mother)

Moving on, Renako invited Mai for an outing (not a date) to prove that friendship was better. She had planned the whole day, and the girls had a jolly time. However, their outing was interrupted towards the end by unforeseen rain. Having already gotten soaked, Mai brought them to a hotel to freshen up and dry off.

Ad

On the pretext of being best friends, Renako and Mai shared a bath together. This is where another glimpse of the true Mai is seen— a girl doing her best and living up to lofty expectations. The episode ended with the girls sharing a kiss, their first kiss each, blurring the line between the lovers and friends arrangement.

What to expect from There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 3 (speculative)

Renako (Image via Studio Mother)

There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 3 now has a raised bar given the events of the previous installment. By sharing their first kiss with each other, Renako and Mai seemed to have broken new ground in their relationship.

Ad

The latter always finds a workaround when Renako tries to further her friendship agenda. Nonetheless, the girls are closer than ever now. There is a chance There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 3 stirs things up further by throwing Ajisai into the mix as a Renako admirer, as hinted in episode 2. If so, the situation will only become more hilarious.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Casey Mendez Casey has been an anime writer at Sportskeeda since almost a year. Being drawn into the world of animanga after watching the Dragon Ball series almost a decade ago, Casey's interest in the genre, along with his love of crafting plot theories influenced his writerly endeavors. Presently pursuing a Master's degree in International Business, Casey worked for Uneake and FootballExpress for 1.3 years before joining Sportskeeda.



Casey's writings reflect his commitment to producing the most reliable content, evidenced by his flair for in-depth reporting. He places a high value on meticulous research and complete factual accuracy.



Although it was legendary Akira Toriyama’s magnum opus that influenced his love of animanga, Casey soon branched out and explored other titles. The unique ways in which mangakas express ideas, as well as their far-reaching effects, have inspired Casey in his creative pursuits.



When not busy writing, Casey enjoys working out, listening to music, strumming the guitar, and playing football. Know More