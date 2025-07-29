There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 5 release date and time, where to watch, and more

There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 5 is set for release on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at 1:00 am JST. The episode will air on Japanese television networks such as Tokyo MX, Sun TV, and BS11 before its global release.

The series is based on a light novel of the same name, released by Seven Seas. Meanwhile, the manga is also being dubbed in English for audiences to enjoy worldwide. Creator Teren Mikami published the first light novel volume under Shueisha's Dash X Bunko label in February 2020.

There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless...

episode 5 release date and time

Kaho Koyanagi (Image via Studio Mother)

There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 5 is scheduled for release on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at 1:00 am JST. Depending on viewers' location across the globe, the episode will air either at various times on Monday, August 4, 2025, or during the early hours of Tuesday, August 5, 2025.

There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 5 will drop shortly after its domestic release, so there will not be much delay from its original release.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 09:00 am Monday August 04, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 12:00 pm Monday August 04, 2025 British Summer Time 05:00 pm Monday August 04, 2025 Central European Summer Time 06:00 pm Monday August 04, 2025 Indian Standard Time 09:30 pm Monday August 04, 2025 Philippine Time 12:00 am Tuesday August 05, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 01:00 am Tuesday August 05, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 01:30 am Tuesday August 05, 2025

Where to watch There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 5?

Ajisai Sena (Image via Studio Mother)

There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 5 will first air in Japan on television networks like Tokyo MX, Sun TV, and BS11. It will then drop the next day on AT-X, with repeat broadcasts on Thursdays (10:30 pm) and Mondays (6 pm).

For international viewers, There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 5 can be found on streaming platforms like Crunchyroll, dAnime Store, Anime Times, and Lemino. The episodes will then be available from the following Thursday of release on platforms like Anime Unlimited, Prime Video, ABEMA, Hulu, TELASA, Nico Nico, Bandai Channel, U-Next, and others.

There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless...

episode 4 brief recap

Haruna Amaori (Image via Studio Mother)

Titled "Mai!? No Freaking Way! (...or maybe?)," the episode began with Renako recounting what had just happened—her sister walking in on her and Mai in a compromising position. Just then, Haruna (sister) returned and expressed excitement at the prospect of Renako and Mai sharing a relationship.

The next day at school, Satsuki asked Renako for a private meeting. The former had learned everything about Renako and Mai, as Mai had gone straight to her after the incident at Renako's place. She was cross with whatever had happened and wanted to know if it was safe to leave Mai with the pink-haired girl.

Assuring her, Renako returned to her classroom to grab her bag and found Ajisai watching over it. The blonde asked Renako to come over to her place, but she had a more pressing matter at hand. In an attempt not to displease Ajisai, her words were mistaken for a confession by Ajisai but hilariously sorted after.

Mai and Renako (Image via Studio Mother)

Renako found out where Mai could be and rushed to the location, i.e., the hotel Akasaka, where Mai had once taken her. Upon reaching, she was greeted by a banner—Mai Ozuka's Suitors Party. She found Kaho there, who explained that it was a party for all of Mai's adorers, from whom she would pick one to be with.

After a bit of convincing, Renako got Kaho to agree to work to call off the party. The former then found Mai at the pool, ashamed at hurting Renako and looking to atone by holding the Suitors Party. Renako then proceeded to explain that she wasn't angry at her and, in fact, liked her, even romantically, after their first kiss.

She continued that she couldn't put forth grand gestures but was prepared to stand by Mai come what may. Grabbing Mai's hand, Renako jumped into the pool and shared another kiss with the blonde. The episode ended with their reconciliation, as the pair continued their "battle" till graduation, at Mai's request.

What to expect from There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 5? (speculative)

Renako and Mai (Image via Studio Mother)

Given the events of the previous installment, There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 5 will see Mai and Renako continue their "battle." With their relationship now stronger than before and Renako more confident in her newfound friend group, Mai isn't backing down from her gestures of love toward the pink-haired girl.

There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 5 may also feature Satsuki and Renako's dynamic, as there was something oddly intriguing about the way she spoke to Renako and Mai. It is possible that something may be brewing between these two as well.

