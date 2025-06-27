This Jujutsu Kaisen anime frame makes more sense when you understand what Geto really stood for

To this day, Jujutsu Kaisen continues to fascinate viewers with the mystery and intrigue it presented over the course of its life. Spanning 271 chapters, the series gave viewers a roster of memorable characters, nail-biting action and mind-boggling abilities. Among them stands Suguru Geto, a complex character who cannot be called a true antagonist, yet whose modus operandi was problematic.

Geto was not driven by evil, rather he was deeply affected by what he had seen and developed a twisted vision of justice. He become an individual who chose to walk a different path after evolving into someone who sought to eliminate those he once fought to protect. Geto was fueled by the elitist belief that only the strong were worthy of compassion and leadership.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Geto's principles define a certain anime frame

Suguru Geto (Image via MAPPA)

In Jujutsu Kaisen 0, there is a certain scene where Suguru Geto sits atop a stage and his followers bow to him. He had created an image of one who was able to lift curses off of troubled individuals. But in reality, he was absorbing Cursed Spirits to expand his arsenal of them. This is the scene show 3 scrolls behind him that translate to "Death to Fools; Punishment to the Weak; Love to the Strong".

When considering his beliefs, these lines definitely align with them and make sense. After speaking to Yuki Tsukumo and the Star Plasma Vessel incident, he realized that humans/non-sorcerers were the ones responsible for creating Curses. They couldn't control their Cursed Energy, which led to an outflow it and once accumulated, led to Curses being born.

But curiously, the series never did go on to reveal who each group was, i.e., who were the "Fools", the "Weak" and the "Strong". Explaining the easier bit first, "Strong" were likely the powerful sorcerers around whom Geto wanted the new society to be built. Similarly, the "Weak" were probably those wouldn't adapt to this new society, hence would face punishment and be pressed down by the "Strong".

Suguru Geto (Image via MAPPA)

Now for the intriguing bit, the "Fools" can be intrepreted in a few ways. For starters, here he could be referring to the humans or non-sorcerers, the ones responsible for leaking Cursed Energy and facilitating the birth of Curses. In his eyes, they were the root cause of the problem and should be wiped out, as they contributed to Curse creation but were powerless to fight them.

This can possibly tie into who the "Weak" may be. Since the "Fools" will receive Death, the "Weak" will likely be those compelled to adapt when Geto's "perfect" society actually materializes. As Yuki explains, a portion of non-sorcerers will forcibly adapt to Jujutsu sorcery or awaken abilities purely to survive. Hence, since they wouldn't necessarily have had it naturally, they would be weaker than normal.

"Fools" can also be looked at the then higher-ups who ran Jujutsu Society. These would include the ones Gojo Satoru killed and others like Yoshinobu Gakuganji, Masamichi Yaga, Master Tengen and so on. These were people who insisted on upholding a flawed system and cared less about sorcerer wellbeing. He likely calls them fools for being aware of the harsh reality yet choosing to turn a blind to it.

Final Thoughts

Suguru Geto (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen's Suguru Geto presents quite a morally ambigious and unsettling ideology with the animanga landscape. He wasn't a product of malice, like a villain, rather he was shaped by despair, disillusionment, and an aberrant sense of justice. The above-mentioned scene from the movie puts forth a chilling encapsulation of his worldview.

As he saw it, the “Fools” were probably either the ignorant masses or the extremely biased and power-hungry Jujutsu leadership perpetuating a broken system. The “Weak” were those who found themselves caught in betwee while the “Strong” were truly capable of running society. Not condemn him, the narrative uses Geto to expand upon trauma, broken systems, and misguided idealism.

These factors can twist even the best of intentions, placing Suguru Geto as a tragic figure in Jujutsu Kaisen.

