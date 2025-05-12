This Jujutsu Kaisen character may be impervious to elemental disadvantages

If there's one thing Gege Akutami absolutely nailed with Jujutsu Kaisen, it's the villains. While it may not be as expansive as that of Naruto's, the series still manages to boast of a compelling roster of antagonists who have made a lasting impact on the fanbase, all in their own twisted ways.

That said, there is one particular character who often inadvertently slips under the radar - Uraume, the ever loyal personal chef of the King of Curses, Ryomen Sukuna.

While there's no arguing that Uraume is one of the most criminally underrated characters in Jujutsu Kaisen, an interesting debate took place recently among fans on Reddit, according to which the ancient sorcerer might actually be impervious to elemental disadvantages.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Explaining how Uraume may be impervious to fire and lava-based powers

As mentioned earlier, a recent post on Reddit sparked an interesting debate among the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom - can fire or lava-based powers counter Uraume's ice-based powers?

At first glance, this seems like a no-brainer. After all, fire is widely considered to be the stronger element than ice when it comes to raw power and ability to inflict damage. To make it simpler - fire melts ice, and lava turns it into vapor. This much is simple science.

But then again, Jujutsu Kaisen is rarely known to play by the real-world rules, and things get a lot more interesting especially when you take into account the fact that the fire user in question is none other than Jogo, the special grade disaster cursed spirit himself.

Before we dive into the discussion, let us first look at the two characters in question and their respective powers.

Jogo is a special grade disaster cursed spirit who wields fire and volcanic powers that can instantly vaporize humans and torch entire buildings. On the other hand, we have Uraume, an ancient sorcerer capable of freezing their opponents as well as entire city blocks on a molecular level.

Uraume in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (image via MAPPA)

According to the original poster who kicked off the discussion and pit Jogo's fire and lava-based powers against Uraume's ice-based powers, whether fire wins against ice or not in a battle depends on multiple factors. The said factors are temperature, mass and energy.

If compare temperatures first, Jogo's flames and lava-based powers approximately range in between 800°C to 1200°C, which matches the temperature of actual lava and orange fire. While it's possible that Jogo's "disaster flames" might be a bit hotter than the real deal, in the manga, there's no actual evidence of him reaching temperatures beyond the aforementioned range.

As for Uraume, their ice-based powers can instantly freeze people solid and shatter them to bits and pieces. Now, an act like this would require temperatures as low as -196°C. And this isn't just cold - it's liquid nitrogen-level cold. That's how insanely cold Uraume's powers are.

From a purely thermal perspective, both these powers are extreme. However, Uraume's powers act faster and more precisely than Jogo's fire, especially since the former can literally stop their opponent's cells from moving before they even realize that they are cold.

Uraume's powers overwhelm Jogo's even in terms of mass and area of effect. After all, although Jogo is capable of blasting an entire cityscape and causing multiple high-rise buildings to erupt in flames, those buildings in Shibuya actually didn't burn down.

On the other hand, Uraume was seen freezing an entire city block in an instant by using her Frost Calm technique. This is certainly no ordinary feat. It's a massive, area-wide technique that affects everything it touches.

Lastly, in terms of energy, Uraume's powers reign supreme once again. This is because ice can absorb a large amount of heat just to melt. In a fight, Uraume can easily generate massive chunks of ice to not only cancel out Jogo's fire, but also to melt it and turn it into water, which would further cool down and disrupt whatever fire or flames would be left.

Let's also not forget that Uraume is an extremely tactical and skilled fighter. In addition to this, they also have more experience in combat than Jogo. And as for Jogo, he's pretty "hot-headed" to begin with, and would likely lose his composure halfway through a hypothetical matchup.

And to be honest, one would also need to be quite a skilled combatant to stand alongside the King of Curses, so it's safe to assume that Uraume is marginally, if not significantly stronger than Jogo.

Final Thoughts

To answer the main question - can fire or lava counter Uraume's ice-based powers? In short, no. Based on all the points discussed above, it's safe to conclude that the ancient sorcerer is almost, if not completely impervious to elemental disadvantages like fire.

Then again, this is a conclusion drawn from the respective feats of the two characters, and as we all know, anything's possible in the world of fiction.

