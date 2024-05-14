Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 19: Makoto assists in defending Rotsgard as the demons' true agendas unveil

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 19, titled The Unruly Merchant, aired on Monday, May 13, 2024, at 11 pm JST. In the latest episode, Rotsgard City and the Academy overcome the crisis posed by the mutants, thanks to Makoto and his followers, who helped eliminate the mutants and safeguarded the city.

Makoto's efforts helped clear out the city's northeastern region, finally earning him the approval of Rotsgard Merchant Guild Leader Zara in the process. Additionally, he restored the hyumans' telepathy, revealing that the attack on Rotsgard was merely a decoy and that the Imperial Capitals of Gritonia and Limia were under demon attack.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy Season 2 Episode 19 sees Mio and Shiki compete over slaying mutants

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 19 opening events: Makoto finally earns Zara’s approval

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 19 begins with Makoto and his companions, Mio, Tomoe, and Shiki, visiting the Academy dorms to assess the situation. They pledge to ease the students' anxiety by eradicating the mutants on the same day.

Makoto then informs his students about the city's condition and assigns them to safeguard the dorms in case any mutants appear during his absence.

The narrative then shifts to Makoto and his companions effortlessly eliminating mutants as they make their way to the city’s northeastern region. Upon reaching the Rotagard Merchant Guild's headquarters, they encounter Mr. Rembrandt and Zara Hardis, the guild's leader.

Makoto is taken aback by Zara's changed behavior compared to their previous encounter. Despite this, they agree to collaborate in eliminating the mutants.

Makoto's group impresses Zara with their strength, leading him to finally approve of the novice merchant. During their interaction, snippets of Zara and Mr. Rembrandt's past connections are also revealed.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 19: Makoto makes Shiki and Mio compete as he promises a special prize to the winner

Mio in this episode (Image via J. C. Staff)

In Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 19, Makoto, Mio, and Shiki proceed to eliminate the remaining mutants in the area while Makoto tasks Tomoe to cooperate with Zara to gather updates on the situation. Makoto then turns it into a contest between Mio and Shiki, with the winner getting a request granted by him as a prize, motivating the two. Mio is shown to be winning it by 4-2.

Upon Tomoe's return, she informs Makoto that Zara has agreed to all their terms but expresses disappointment at not being able to participate in the contest. The episode also reveals that Makoto has already dispatched Lime Latte and Mondo to clear the northwestern region, where they successfully eliminate the mutants.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 19 then shifts focus to the Academy dorms, where the headmaster decides to send students to exterminate mutants, prompting the forest ogre sisters to cast a barrier around the dorms to keep Makoto’s students safe. However, the barrier, which prevents anyone from entering or exiting, angers Mondo.

Though Makoto effortlessly enters the barrier and learns of the situation from the sisters. Eris informs Makoto that there is likely a mastermind in the affluent area of the city using equipment to lure the mutants there, leading Makoto to believe that the Academy is focusing the elimination effort in that area.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 19: Makoto restores hyuman telepathic communication as Tomoe reveals the existence of another collaborator

Tomoe and Luto watching the firework (Image via J. C. Staff)

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 19 then shows Makoto meeting Kahara, where she requests Makoto to restore the hyumans’ telepathy abilities so nations can contact each other for help. During a conversation between Tomoe and Luto, it’s revealed that the Kuzunoha company is to cease its activities by the next day.

Tomoe also hints at some "troublesome cleanup" and mentions a collaborator with the demons besides the "blue-skinned one." However, they keep Makoto in the dark regarding this, deciding to handle it themselves as Mio is to deal with it that night. Later, Makoto contacts Tomoe, requesting her to restore hyuman telepathy.

A large firework subsequently restores it. Tomoe suspects Luto of hiding something, but he says they'll learn about it once the telepathy is restored.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 19 closing events: The demons’ real objective is revealed

In the concluding scenes of Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 19, the king of Limia, Princess Lily, and Kahara discuss their nations' situation after telepathic communication is restored. They realize Rotsgard was a distraction as they learn that both Gritonia and Limia’s capitals are under demon attack, likely with the two heroes engaging them.

However, as Makoto restores telepathy, the suspicion of him being a demon spy is lifted. The episode ends with Makoto and his followers entering the scene just as the royals are about to request his favor once more to teleport them to their respective nations.

