Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 19 release date, where to watch, and more

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 19, titled The Unruly Merchant, is scheduled for release on Monday, May 13, 2024, at 11 pm JST. The last episode featured the aftermath of the defeat of mutated Ilumgand. It also showed how the devastated Academy City was being attacked by mutants, with Makoto and his followers attempting to protect the city while also leaving an impression on the hyumans.

As such, episode 19 is anticipated to focus on Makoto's endeavors to assist the city in eliminating the mutants and overcoming this challenging situation to ensure Rotsgard City’s safety and restoration.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 19 release timings and countdown

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 19 is set to be released on Monday, May 13, 2024. The English-subtitled version of the upcoming installment will be accessible to international fans earlier on the same day. Episode 19 will also be available for streaming online on various platforms approximately an hour after its television release.

The timings for the release of this anime in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Monday, May 13 7:00 AM Central Standard Time Monday, May 13 9:00 AM Eastern Standard Time Monday, May 13 10:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time Monday, May 13 2:00 PM Central European Time Monday, May 13 4:00 PM Indian Standard Time Monday, May 13 7:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Monday, May 13 10:00 PM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, May 13 11:30 PM

Where to watch Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 19

Season 2 episode 19 release date as per the anime's official X account (Image via X)

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy anime is presently airing on Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS NTV across Japan. Crunchyroll is streaming this show outside of Asia. Thus, fans in North and Central America, as well as in several other regions worldwide, can tune in to Crunchyroll to watch the upcoming episode.

In South Asia and Southeast Asia, Medialink holds the broadcast rights for this Winter 2024 anime. Fans in these regions can enjoy Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 19 on Medialink's YouTube channel, Ani-One.

However, access to this isekai anime is exclusively available on their Ani-One Ultra Membership scheme.

A brief recap of Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 18

Makoto vs. mutant (Image via J.C.Staff)

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 18 centers on the aftermath of Makoto's students' victory over the mutated Ilumgand. Makoto delegated the task of escorting his students to safety to Shiki and Mio while he assessed the city's condition, only to discover his store in ruins.

Despite the devastation, Makoto remains resolute in rescuing the citizens in danger. He intervenes in a dangerous situation in the red-light district, defeating a mutant and saving three women from harm. Following the rescue, the leader of the brothel, Estella, introduces herself to Makoto and expresses gratitude, promising future business dealings as a gesture of appreciation.

Makoto and Estella (Image via J.C.Staff)

Meanwhile, Mio returns to the arena to find that Ilumgand has survived the attacks but is reduced to a mere blob of flesh. Despite his change in demeanor and desire to support Limia's hero, Hibiki, Mio refuses to forgive him and eliminates him.

In the closing scenes, Makoto, aided by Princess Lily and Kahara, persuades the Academy Headmaster to evacuate the citizens. He is then assigned the task of eliminating the mutants in the northeast region of the city.

What to expect in Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 19 (Speculative)?

Makoto in the upcoming episode (Image via J. C. Staff)

As the latest episode concludes with Makoto vowing to make a lasting impact on the city, Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 19 is set to delve into Makoto and his followers battling the mutants to eradicate them and protect the city from this dire situation.

Additionally, viewers can expect the episode to feature the other two heroes, as it was hinted in the previous episode that the other nations are also on their way to send aid to Rotsgard City.

