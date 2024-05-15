Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 20 release date, where to watch, and more

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 20, titled The Utterly Hateable Good-For-Nothing, is scheduled for release on Monday, May 20, 2024, at 11 pm JST. The latest episode, titled The Unruly Merchant, which aired on Monday, May 13, 2024, showed Makoto and his followers helping Rotsgard City overcome the crisis by assisting in eliminating the mutants.

Makoto's efforts finally earned him the approval of Rotsgard Merchant Guild Leader Zara Hardis. He also restored the hyumans' telepathy, which revealed the demons' true motives. It becomes apparent that the attack on Rotsgard was merely a decoy and that the Imperial Capitals of Gritonia and Limia were under demon attack.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 20 release date, time, and countdown

Expand Tweet

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 20 is set to be released on Monday, May 20, 2024. The English-subtitled version of the upcoming installment will be accessible to international fans earlier on the same day. Episode 20 will also be available for streaming online on various platforms approximately an hour after its television release.

The timings for the release of this anime in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Monday, May 20 7:00 AM Central Standard Time Monday, May 20 9:00 AM Eastern Standard Time Monday, May 20 10:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time Monday, May 20 2:00 PM Central European Time Monday, May 20 4:00 PM Indian Standard Time Monday, May 20 7:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Monday, May 20 10:00 PM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, May 20 11:30 PM

Where to watch Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 20

Season 2 episode 20 release date as per the anime's official X account (Image via X/@tsukimichi_PR)

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy anime is presently airing on Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS NTV across Japan. Crunchyroll is streaming this show outside of Asia. Thus, fans in North and Central America, along with several other regions worldwide can tune in to Crunchyroll to watch the upcoming episode.

In South Asia and Southeast Asia, Medialink holds the broadcast rights for this Winter 2024 anime. Fans in these regions can enjoy Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 20 on Medialink's YouTube channel, Ani-One.

However, access to this isekai anime is exclusively available on their Ani-One Ultra Membership scheme.

A brief recap of Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 19

Makoto in the latest episode (Image via J. C. Staff)

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 19 focuses on Makoto and his followers assisting to protect Rotsgard City by aiding in the eradication of the mutants. They successfully clear out both the northeastern and northwestern regions of the city, earning the approval of Zara Hardis, the leader of the Rotsgard Merchant’s Guild, in the process.

They also play a crucial role in safeguarding the Academy and its students. Kahara requests Makoto to restore the hyumans’ telepathic communication in the city, and he complies with Tomoe's assistance. A conversation between Tomoe and Luto hints at the existence of another collaborator besides the "blue-skinned one," kept secret from Makoto for strategic reasons.

Expand Tweet

In the episode's closing scenes, discussions among Limia’s king, Princess Lily, and Kahara reveal that both Limia and Gritonia’s capitals are under attack by demons, with the two heroes likely engaging them in combat.

They suspect that the disturbance in Rotsgard was a diversion, and Makoto's restoration of telepathic communication alleviates their suspicions of him being a demon spy. The episode concludes with Makoto and his companions entering the scene just as the nobles are about to request his assistance in teleporting them back to their respective nations.

What to expect in Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 20 (speculative)?

Luto and Tomoe (Image via J.C.Staff)

With the latest developments, Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 20 is likely to delve into Makoto and his followers' efforts to make a significant impact on the nobles by fulfilling their requests once again.

The return of the Goddess is also on the horizon, posing potential challenges for Kuzunoha and his allies. Moreover, viewers may finally learn the outcome of Shiki and Mio's competition in the next episode.

Related Links: