Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 22: Makoto fights Demon General Io as Hibiki gains a new power

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 22, titled Fight On, Hero!, aired on Monday, June 3, 2024, at 11 pm JST. In the latest episode, Makoto battles Demon General Io while Shiki defends Limia's hero, Hibiki, from Io's demon underlings.

Additionally, Hibiki gains a new power from an unknown individual, allowing her to break Shiki's barrier and rush to aid the citizens against the demon army. The episode concludes with dragon slayer Sofia Bulga arriving in Limia, setting the stage for her second faceoff with Makoto.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 22 sets the stage for the second showdown between Makoto and Sofia Bulga

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 22 opening events: Makoto confronts Io

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 22 begins exactly where the previous episode concluded. Makoto arrives in Limia in his hero armor and saves Hibiki from Demon General Io’s attack. Shiki enters the scene, disguised as a skeleton under the pseudonym Larva. Hibiki asks Makoto if he is an ally and he is assured of her true identity as he listens to her voice.

In a disguised voice, Makoto warns Io to abandon Fort Stellar and retreat to the North, explaining that he doesn’t intend to fight the demon and is only paid by the Goddess to save the hero. However, Io declines to retreat, and thus, their fight begins. Io mentions Naval, wondering about the hero Hibiki’s fate.

Io attacks Makoto, but Makoto effortlessly blocks and dodges the attacks. He asks Hibiki and her party to retreat. Despite Makoto's efforts, his attacks fail to do much damage to Io.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 22: Shiki defends Hibiki and her party, eliminating Io’s two underlings

Makoto's hero armor breaks (Image via J.C. Staff)

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 22 then shows Hibiki and her party debating whether to assist Makoto. Shiki stops them, stating they’d only get in his way. He introduces himself and briefly mentions the Kuzunoha Company, asking if Hibiki got her sword from them in Tsige. However, their conversation is interrupted by two of Io’s demon underlings, a horse and a bull.

Shiki places Hibiki and her party inside a barrier, instructing them to stay put and warning them that he’ll slay her friends if they try to leave, as the Goddess only commissioned them to save Hibiki. Hibiki asks to see Shiki’s strength and he engages the demon underlings, unlocking the 1st to 4th Steps. As the enemies attempt to counterattack, Shiki incinerates them with ease.

The episode shifts to Makoto and Io's faceoff. Makoto tells Io to retreat, but Io refuses. Makoto instructs Shiki to unlock the 7th Step, aiming to save Hibiki and retake Fort Stellar. He uses several powerful attacks Mio imbued into his armor, but Io's regenerative abilities heal him instantly.

Concerned for Makoto, Hibiki watches as Shiki unlocks the 7th Step, weakening Io and the demons with a mist. Io’s attacks stop but Makoto remains unscathed, admitting it hurt but not enough to stop him.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 22: Io uses Naval’s Rose Sign buff while Hibiki gains a new ability

Hibiki gains new power (Image via J.C. Staff)

In Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 22, Io unleashes a "scream" to signal his soldiers to use the "Rose Sign," a power-enhancing technique modified by Rona from Naval's original. Io then uses the Rose Sign on himself, admitting Makoto's strength forced him to resort to this last measure.

Hibiki and her party express concern for the citizens. However, Shiki stops them using a powerful barrier to guarantee their safety. Hibiki asserts that if she manages to break through the barrier, Shiki must allow them to go and rescue the civilians. However, despite multiple attempts, she fails to break it.

On the brink of desperation, Hibiki is suddenly summoned into another dimension where an unknown voice speaks to her, assuring her that time is frozen in the real world. It offers to grant her powers in exchange for a price. The voice mentions Tomoki, stating he also came here and gained power, sharing a similar color as Hibiki.

After determining her color as black, the voice grants her the ability to gain power by converting others' feelings into her strength, which is deemed suitable for a hero like Hibiki, a charismatic leader. However, the price she paid was a maximum reduction of her mana pool.

Returning to the present world, Hibiki effortlessly breaks Shiki’s barrier and leaves with her party to rescue the civilians. Before Shiki can react, attacks rain down from the sky, indicating demon reinforcements. Makoto advises Shiki to accompany Hibiki's party as he fights Io.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 22 closing events: Sofia Bulga arrives in Limia as she faces Makoto

Sofia in this episode (Image via J.C.Staff)

In the concluding scenes of Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 22, Makoto decides to incapacitate Io before his allies arrive. Using Spellbreaker, he targets the Rose Sign crest on Io, negating the buffs and stopping him.

However, Sofia arrives and swiftly attacks Makoto, shattering his hero armor. The episode ends with the intense faceoff between Makoto and Sofia about to begin.

