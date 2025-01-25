10 underrated anime characters who deserve more love

Anime features a wide variety of stories and characters, many of whom play major roles in their respective shows despite often not being given due credit. While names such as Goku, Naruto, and Luffy attract the most attention, there exist characters like Faputa from Made in Abyss or Shizuku from Hunter x Hunter who tell interesting stories and have deep moments worthy of more attention.

In this article, we will take a look at 10 of the many unsung, mind-blowing anime characters from Kyoko Sakura in Puella Magi Madoka Magica to Watari in Death Note that demonstrate how diverse anime storytelling is. They might not have been in the spotlight, but their depth and personality make them eternally worthy of regard.

Disclaimer: The article is subjective and solely reflects the author's opinion.

Faputa, Ai Hoshino, and 8 other underrated anime characters who deserve more love

1) Faputa (Made in Abyss: The Golden City of Scorching Sun)

Faputa, princess of Narehate (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Faputa is one of the new, much-awaited characters for this season of Made in Abyss. Her character is an important one because she is the princess of the Narehate, which, in turn, helps bestow tragedy and mesmerizing richness upon the series. Faputa, who is often subservient to the main protagonists, brings with her a one-woman story of revenge, isolation, and despair with layers of identity and value dilemmas.

Faputa, despite her apparent ferocity, is proved to be a multifaceted character whose vulnerable moments suggest a yearning for connection. Her center stage and emotional struggle merit so much more attention from the fandom to make her the most undervalued anime character in the anime world.

2) Ai Hoshino (Oshi no Ko)

Ai Hoshino, a pop idol (Image via Doga Kobo)

Although Oshi no Ko is quite a hit, we can feel that Ai Hoshino's character is somewhat underrated, even though she provides the title motivation. Certain key developments are introduced following her initial story arc, whilst the crux of the series focuses on other characters and plot points.

Ai, the pop idol narrating the tumult in celebrity life, tells the tale of how it affects those entrenched in the sphere of entertainment culture.

She presents to us the double face of maternal warmth and a larger-than-life idol persona, one easily relatable for viewers. Her short screen time notwithstanding, the impact the character exudes into the story and her heartfelt narrative earns her an anime character a closer following.

3) Ritsuko Kunihiro (Shiki)

Ritsuko Kunihiro, a quiet yet impactful nurse (Image via Daume)

Soft-spoken yet otherwise influential, Ritsuko Kunihiro appears in a series filled with moral dilemmas and eerie horror. With a rare thing occurring in the small village festooned with mysterious deaths, particularly her compassion and humanity, Ritsuko shines through as a glowing light in an otherwise grim tale.

Even though her crucially enriching role in portraying the human side of the story is immense, Ritsuko is still a subtle character who draws attention away from any of the other magnificent characters. Her tragic demise and stillness have earned her the title of a genuinely underappreciated anime character in Shiki.

4) Sayaka Saeki (Bloom Into You)

Sayaka Saeki, confident and composed student council vice president (Image via Troyca)

Sayaka Saeki of Bloom Into You is a well-rounded character who explores the complexities of unrequited love and self-discovery. As the confident and lofty vice-president of the student council, Sayaka seems like a supporting character at first, but her inner conflict and development show some depth.

The story of Sayaka is at once painful and uplifting, It depicts her struggle with her acceptance of her feelings and finding her way in the world. Sayaka's story, in all its earnestness, represents the issues of identity and acceptance, making her one of those sympathetic yet underrated characters in the Yuri genre thus far.

5) Shizuku (Hunter x Hunter)

Shizuku, overlooked members of Phantom Troupe (Image via Madhouse Studio)

Shizuku is one of the least appreciated members of the Troupe in Hunter x Hunter. Shizuku is usually peaceful and forgetful, leading others to dismiss her as weak, however, she is immensely powerful and devoted to the Troupe. With her vacuum gun, Blinky possesses special skills in the cleanup operations that take place after skirmish relying entirely on her ability.

Despite being fiercely able, she has a mannerism, albeit dry wit, that makes her memorable by injecting her own uniqueness into the group dynamic. As it were, Shizuku is seen as the more undervalued anime character in the series, and she is often hidden by the exuberant personalities of the other group members.

6) Watari (Death Note)

Watari, trusted butler and assistant to L (Image via Madhouse Studio)

Watari, L's loyal butler, and assistant in Death Note, is one hero that has long been underplayed and could do with a bit of shining. As the organizational and emotional base of L's world, Watari catalyzes and facilitates the transitioning of L as he brain-tricks very tough cases.

The greatly reserved character guards an even grander past of himself as one of the one-time founders of Wammy's House, an orphanage for talented youngsters.

As an anime character with limited screen time in the series, Watari nevertheless plays a crucial role in helping L solve cases. He is understated but has loyalty and quiet strength, which makes him an underrated yet indispensable anime character in the anime series.

7) Hiyori Sarugaki (Bleach)

Hiyori Sarugaki, former lieutenant and visored (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Hiyori Sarugaki from Bleach is a fiery and stubborn character who often gets overlooked compared to the main group. She used to be a lieutenant and is also a Visored, which adds depth to her tough and rough personality. Her complicated bond with Shinji Hirako and her strong determination to fight against wrongdoings make her an interesting character.

Hiyori’s mix of strength, loyalty, and hidden vulnerability brings a fresh perspective to the Visoreds’ story. Even though she plays an important role, she doesn’t always get the recognition she deserves, making her an underrated anime character in Bleach.

8) Iroha Isshiki (My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU)

Iroha Isshiki, cunning and playful (Image via Brain's Base Studio)

Iroha Isshiki from My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU is an anime character who seems clever and playful on the surface, but deep down, she struggles with insecurities and a longing for real friendships. Though she’s often seen as just a side character, her interactions with the main group reveal her more complicated and sensitive side.

With her sharp humor, charm, and moments of self-reflection, Iroha is an anime character who deserves more attention. She adds a layer of depth to the series, showing that even in a comedy, there’s room for thoughtful storytelling.

9) Kyoko Sakura (Puella Magi Madoka Magica)

Kyoko Sakura, tragic and complex character (Image via Shaft Studio)

Kyoko Sakura from Puella Magi Madoka Magica is a sad and complex character whose story often gets overlooked compared to the other magical girls. At first, she comes across as selfish and always ready to argue, but her backstory reveals a heartbreaking tale of loss and survival. Her tough, independent nature and her later bond with Sayaka Miki add a lot of emotional depth to her character.

Kyoko’s journey from being a loner to someone who can form real connections shows how well-written her story is. Her role in the series highlights the deep storytelling of Puella Magi Madoka Magica and makes her an anime character who deserves more recognition.

10) Mitsuba Sousuke (Toilet-Bound Hanako-Kun)

Mitsuba Sousuke, tragic character (Image via Studio Lerche)

Mitsuba Sousuke is an anime character from Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun with a sad fate and a complex personality, making him one of the most overlooked characters in the series. At first, he appears as a ghost with unfinished business, but as the story progresses, we learn more about his layers and how he connects with the main characters.

His tragic story and sharp, sarcastic humor add both depth and fun to the show. Mitsuba's personal growth and emotional struggles are something that fans of supernatural stories should appreciate more.

Final thoughts

The world of anime is full of many hidden treasures, and these 10 anime characters are perfect examples of the amazing variety and depth of stories that anime can tell.

They may not always be the main focus, but their roles in their shows are incredibly important. By recognizing these often overlooked characters, we celebrate their uniqueness and also learn more about what makes anime so unique and wonderful.

