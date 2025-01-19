Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 3 is set to release on Friday, January 24, 2025 at 10:00 PM JST according to the series’ official website. With Marie familiarizing herself with Japan alongside Kazuhiro in the first episode, fans are expecting the followup to focus on introducing some conflict for the series.

While the upcoming episode is unlikely to have any prerelease leaks or spoilers made available, Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 3 does thankfully have confirmed release information and more.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 3 release date and time

Kazuhiro's ability to communicate with monsters may play a role in Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 3 (Image via ZERO-G)

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 3 is set for a premiere in Japan at 10:00 PM JST on Friday, January 24, 2025. Essentially all overseas viewers will also see the episode air sometime during the day on Friday, January 24, but some may instead see it debut very early on Saturday, January 25 locally. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 3 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 5:00AM, Friday, January 24, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 8:00AM, Friday, January 24, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 1:00PM, Friday, January 24, 2025 Central European Time 2:00PM, Friday, January 24, 2025 Indian Standard Time 6:30PM, Friday, January 24, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 9:00PM, Friday, January 24, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 10:00PM, Friday, January 24, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 11:30PM, Friday, January 24, 2025

Where to watch Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 3

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 3 should officially confirm an alternating setting for the majority of the first season (Image via ZERO-G)

Fans will thankfully find themselves with easy access to Winter 2025’s standout reverse isekai series, which will be streamed weekly on Crunchyroll with English subtitles as it airs in Japan. Crunchyroll confirmed this with the release of their full Winter 2025 schedule and lineup in December 2024. However, the platform has yet to announce any alternate language dubs for the series as of this article’s writing.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 2 recap

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 2 began with Kazuhiro and Marie wrapping up their day in Japan and heading home. In the process, Marie made it clear that if she were unable to return home, she’d be more than happy living with Kazuhiro in Japan. However, Kazuhiro was determined to get her home, coming up with a plan to do so after cooking their dinner. As they spoke, Marie mentioned the legend of Arkdragons taking human form to go into town.

Kazuhiro seemingly recognized something here which gave him an idea as to how they’d escape the Arkdragon’s lair before dying. After coming up with this plan, the two went to sleep, sharing the same bed and cuddling quite snugly to mimic their dying pose in Marie’s world. They successfully returned to Marie’s world, but were immediately approached by the Arkdragon. However, Kazuhiro was able to speak to it and offered a beer as a sign of peace.

The Arkdragon accepted this, eventually taking a human form and smelling the boxed lunch he had on him. She asked for the first one in exchange for one of her healthy scales with magic in it, which Marie told Kazuhiro to accept. The Ardragon then offered a stone steeped in her blood for the second lunch, which Marie also told him to accept. The episode ended with the two deciding to keep the items, and Marie deciding she’d also return to Japan with Kazuhiro.

What to expect from Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 3 (speculative)

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 3 should begin with Kazuhiro and Marie finally arriving at the village they’re heading to and the inn within it. They should first eat and discuss how Marie can possibly return with him, since she seemingly had to die to do it the first time.

Episode 3 should then see Kazuhiro suspect it may be as simple as sleeping in the same bed together, sheepishly suggesting they do so here. The episode’s final half should focus on seeing the two return to Japan, with Kazuhiro then trying to figure out how to keep up with his work responsibilities while also keeping Marie safe and occupied.

