Which Demon slayer character are you, based on your birth month?

The anime series Demon Slayer swiftly rose to prominence in the contemporary anime universe. The episode's themes, plots, and writing styles contribute to Demon Slayer's enduring appeal and success. Among the Demon Slayer Corps' most formidable warriors, Hashiras stands head and shoulders above the others. Nevertheless, have you ever considered which of the Demon Slayers was born in the month you were? The birthdays of the most popular characters in Demon Slayer are included in this list for you to discover your twin!

Find out your Demon Slayer twin based on your birth month

1) January: Genya Shinazugawa

Genya Shinazugawa (image via Studio Ufotable)

Genya is shown as a short-tempered and impatient character. He doesn't seem to collaborate, and he has no desire to engage in conversations with anybody else. His older brother Sanemi, on the other hand, never acknowledged Genya, which left him feeling vulnerable as a child. After some time, he learned to be more social and less rude to others, notably Tanjiro.

When his older brother Sanemi refused to recognize Genya, he felt ashamed of his inadequacy compared to the rest of his squad. Despite being severely injured, he went above and beyond to aid his companions. Despite his brother's strong rebukes, he had no evil intent against him, a notion bolstered by Tanjiro and eventually by Sanemi herself.

2) February: Giyu Tomioka

Giyu believes that everyone should keep their thoughts and feelings to themselves. Despite being among the Demon Slayer Corps' senior members, Giyu isn't nearly as confident as he pretends to be. When Giyu was a child, his sister sacrificed her life to rescue him from a monster, but he was shunned when he tried to tell anybody what had occurred.

3) February: Shinobu Kocho

Sinobu Kocho (image via Studio Ufotable)

It doesn't matter where she is or what she's doing; Shinobu Kocho always has a grin. However, her cheery demeanor has shown to be deceptive and is visible in her predisposition to fool around with others and, at the same time, can get quite cruel. even though she seems calm and collected, she is revealed to be rude and inconsiderate to demons

4) April: Inosuke Hashibira

Inosuke, an egotistical loudmouth with a temper to match, challenges everyone to a duel to establish his dominance. He's pretty extroverted, but not always in a positive manner.

To describe Inosuke as a very in-the-moment guy would be an understatement since he is so unpredictable that you have no clue when he confronts someone. He's a swordsman at heart, always ready to take on the world head-on.

5) May: Kyojuro Rengoku

Kyojuro Rengoku in Demon Slayer (image via Studio Ufotable)

Despite being among the finest of all the Hashiras, Kyojuro Rengoku is shown to be one of the most hearty and enthusiastic characters in the Mugen arc. A demon slayer and human being alike, Tanjiro is inspired by Kyojuro's fiery demeanor and extraordinary techniques, and he presents a fantastic example for him.

6) June: Mitsuri Kanroji

A charming and emotional person, Mitsuri has difficulty keeping a straight face and breaks into laughter while others struggle to keep their emotions under control. Though bashful, she is friendly to everyone she meets, even the Demon Nezuko. She was astonished to learn that the Shinazugawas were not on good terms. Mitsuri's kind manner is replaced with a fiery tone that expresses her anger when confronted by demons.

7) July: Tanjiro Kamado

Tanjiro Kamado (image via Studio Ufotable)

When it concerns Nezuko, Tanjiro is very protective of his sister and friends. Even for demons that devour humans, empathy is what sets him distinct from the rest of the pack. In combat, he is often followed by retribution because he is undecided about how to end his opponents. Nezuko's safety is his utmost priority, and he shows no reluctance when it boils down to defending her by any means.

8) August: Gyomei Himejima

When Gyomei Himejim was a young man, he resided in a monastery and raised nine orphans, all of whom were blind. Of whom, only one remained after a demon attack slaughtered the others. Gyomei Himejima fought the monster till dawn. Once in the Demon Slayer Corps, after only two months, he was elevated to the rank of Stone Pillar and became a Demon Slayer.

9) September: Obanai Iguro

Obanai Iguro (Image via Studio Ufotable)

Obanai is cold and indifferent when it comes to others. He's a stickler for the rules, and he doesn't hold anybody in high esteem who defies them. When his fellow Hashiras suffer, he shows no pity by insulting them. Obanai made fun of Tenzen when he was hurt while battling the weakest upper ranks, telling him that he should quit being a Slayer since he is too weak to slay one.

10) October: Tengei Uzui

Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui is the Sound Hashira. As one of the series' mightiest Demon Slayers, he has immense power. Tengen doesn't mind using others to get things moving. However, he does care about them; he wants to intervene before their opponents have a chance. In addition, he is also very vivid.

11) November: Sanemi Shinazugawa

shi @gojoism KNY RANKING RESULTS



#10 Sanemi Shinazugawa - 46 votes KNY RANKING RESULTS #10 Sanemi Shinazugawa - 46 votes https://t.co/yQalrB5kD8

Shinazugawa looks at them squarely, gazing and commanding to urge his men to fight, a strategy that has worked well for him throughout his career. As long as they are ready to perform their job and obey instructions, he thinks anyone can become a great warrior. Genya's elder brother is Sanemi Shinazugawa. With the help of Masachika Kumeno, Sanemi overcame Ubume, with Masachika losing his life as a consequence.

12) December: Nezuko Kamado

Among the most beloved in Demon Slayer is Nezuko Kamado. Because she and her brother Tanjiro are the only ones who have survived the demons, she is constantly torn between wanting to become a demon and attempting to maintain her humanity. During combat, she has a fantastic amount of strength and adaptability. Through her techniques, she gains new abilities after each fight. As the story progresses, she has evolved into a formidable demon due to her unique talents and inherent purity.

