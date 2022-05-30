Which My Hero Academia character would you date, based on your zodiac

My Hero Academia's ensemble of characters is one of the show's most appealing aspects. Midoriya's analytical and worrying personality makes him stand out from the usual shonen hero in various respects.

Although Tenya Iida has an unwavering commitment to obeying the laws and acting sensibly throughout the series, he exhibits signs of emotional instability when a villain attacks his sibling. It's simple to discern these characters' personality markers, even if they've had different life experiences.

Characters in My Hero Academia can now be classified and given names according to their zodiac signs, a unique and amusing method. Regardless of the disparities, here are twelve My Hero Academia characters vying to be your soulmate, depending on your Zodiac.

Dating My Hero Academia characters based on Zodiac

1) Virgos will date Dabi

Dabi, as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

It's not uncommon for Virgos to take their time when it comes to finding a life partner. A more assertive and flirty companion like Dabi might help them overcome their first apprehensions about a new relationship.

These people appreciate straightforward and tactful lovers, and they favor honesty and transparency over wacky flirting techniques.

Virgos aren't the kind to go into a relationship blindly, and they want to be sure that the person they're seeing has a plan for the future before they commit. Despite his lack of commitment, Virgos will turn Dabi into a fine young man.

2) Aries will date Katsuki Bakugo

Aries enjoys the novelty of meeting and getting to know someone new, such as Bakugo. This kind of person brings a lot of fire and excitement into their relationships.

Aries are known for their spontaneity, and many people like spending time with them. Even though Katsuki, especially towards the beginning of the series, is a rude, pompous, and aggressive character, an Aries companion may be able to restrain his rudeness.

3) Gemini will date Tomura Shigaraki

Only when they are matched intellectually may Geminis fall in love rapidly. A Gemini's love life may be challenging to maintain, and they might fall madly in love or vice versa if they are bored or cognitively stimulated.

Shigaraki was first seen as a man-child, pompous and demanding, much like Geminis. Lacking subtlety and preferring brute power, he is not like his master. However, the two would form a powerful couple together.

4) Capricorns will date Shoto Todoroki

Even in their romantic relationships, Capricorns have an aura of power about them. This may range from somewhat bossy to downright controlling, but whichever way, they may regard the other as more like a member of their team than a partner.

Similarly, like Shoto Todoroki, Capricorns mature into more free-spirited individuals. They'll be a fantastic pair when they get married.

5) Cancers will date Izuku Midoriya

Izuku Midoriya, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Bones)

Izuku, a Cancer, is prone to emotional outbursts. To guarantee that everyone surrounding them is pleased, they will be sensitive to others' sentiments.

Cancerians experience breakups more deeply than other zodiac signs. Getting over it takes a long time for them, but they do it with style once it's done.

Cancerians might avoid expressing their rage and hatred by using more poetic coping methods with a breakup. This is also true for Izuku, and his association with a Cancer is a match made in heaven.

6) Leos will date Eijiro Kirishima

Known as Eijiro Kirishima in My Hero Academia, the dynamic hero has a mop of fiery red hair. Those born under the sign of Leo are natural-born leaders. These folks are selfless and kindhearted, and they'll go to any length to aid those they care about.

When the villains abducted Bakugo, Kirishima was also the first to advise that they go after the villain. He and Leos have perfect chemistry.

7) Sagittarius will date Himiko Toga

Himiko Toga, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Bones)

Himiko is a pleasant and outgoing person, yet she can be erratic in her feelings. Like Toga in My Hero Academia, Sagittarians are hard to please because of their unflappable nature.

While in love, Sagittarius is cheerful, fun-loving, and carefree. These people have a fantastic sense of humor and don't take themselves too seriously.

Sagittarians will go out of their way to cheer up their spouse if they have a terrible day. They have each other's best interests at heart, and they are devoted and trustworthy.

8) Scorpios will date Enji "Endeavor" Todoroki

Scorpios want passion in their relationships and typically know whether or not they are attracted. They aren't looking for a casual fling but rather a long-term relationship.

In My Hero Academia, Enji is shown as a confident, trustworthy, and intimidating Pro Hero. Most people have heard of and can attest to his arrogant and abrasive behavior.

9) Libra will date Mina

Mina Ashido, as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

As one of My Hero Academia's most outgoing and enthusiastic characters, Mina loves mingling with her friends and family.

When it boils down to making a long-term commitment, Libras are known to be cautious. They may seem distant at first because of this, but once they feel at ease, they open up and become friendly and amorous.

Venus, their governing planet, is responsible for these swoon-worthy characteristics. There will be a strong connection between the Librans and Mina.

10) Aquarians will date Hawks

In My Hero Academia, Hawks seems easygoing and playfully deferential since he doesn't care about his social standing or how he's seen. Aquarians are known for their willingness to commit, settle down, and make time for their companions.

Typical Aquariuses seek closest friends to share their life's ventures with. They are also renowned for their love of alone time. Thus, they prefer a little distance between themselves and their loved ones.

Due to their strong compatibility, Keigo and Aquarius will have a fantastic time together.

11) Pisces will date Nejire

Nejire, as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

As a typical Piscean, Nejire, in My Hero Academia, is extroverted, gregarious, and eager to learn about the lives of others. If you're in a Pisces-born relationship, you're likely to have a dynamic and responsive partnership.

As a rule, they are highly tolerant of other people's feelings and want to build a connection slowly. In general, Pisces and someone like Nejire will have a wonderful marriage, love, and intimate connection.

12) Taurus will date Yuga Aoyama

When Yuuga first appears in My Hero Academia, he seems egotistical and arrogant, proudly sporting an inflated sense of self-importance. Among Taurians, this is a common means of conveying their desires.

If you're in a relationship with a Taurus, you'll likely want to merge with them fully. They want to be loved, safe, and secure in a relationship above all else. They don't like to cause a fuss, which is a hallmark of a long-term relationship.

Note: This list solely reflects the writer's opinions.

