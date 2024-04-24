Whisper Me a Love Song episode 3: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

Whisper Me a Love Song episode 3 will be released on April 27, 2024, at 1:30 am JST in Japan.

Although the romantic phase of the primary characters was expected to take some time, the recent installment caught everyone by surprise as Yori unexpectedly confessed her actual feelings to her kouhai. With that, the anime takes a sudden turn in the narrative, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the next episode.

The latest episode saw no change in either of the characters, given there’s still time for their character development. Although Yori continues to be a stoic and reserved person, she’s going to come out of her shell gradually, and the reason is nothing but the feelings she holds for Kino. Read on to learn more about Whisper Me a Love Song episode 3.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Whisper Me a Love Song anime and manga series. Reader’s discretion is advised.

When will Whisper Me a Love Song episode 3 be released?

Whisper Me a Love Song episode 3 will drop on Sunday, April 28, 2024, on TV Asahi’s NUMAnimation programming block at 1:30 am JST.

Given the inclusion of English subtitles, the episode will arrive thirty minutes later than its initial release in Japan. The English dub of the anime will be revealed soon.

Below is the complete list of release dates and times for Whisper Me a Love Song episode 3 for all selective regions with the respective time zones:

Time zone Date Time Pacific Time Saturday, April 27, 2024 10 am Central Time Saturday, April 27, 2024 12 pm Eastern Time Saturday, April 27, 2024 12:30 pm British Summer Time Saturday, April 27, 2024 5:30 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday, April 27, 2024 10 pm Central European Summer Time Saturday, April 27, 2024 6:30 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Sunday, April 28, 2024 2 am

Where to watch Whisper Me a Love Song episode 3?

For fans worldwide, Whisper Me a Love Song episode 3 will be made available to watch exclusively on Hidive, the only OTT to add the anime to its enormous catalog.

Unfortunately, the Yori rom-com goodness won’t be available on Crunchyroll and other streaming giants like Netflix, DisneyPlus, and more.

A brief recap of Whisper Me a Love song episode 2

Kino, as seen in Whisper Me a Love Song episode 2 (Image via Yokohama Animation Studio/Cloud Hearts)

Episode 2 resumed from where it left off in the previous installment, where Yori agreed to sing for Kino as she requested.

After making another request to Yori to do another live performance with the band, Kino learned that it was just a one-time thing, and she actually wrote music for the SSGIRLS.

The next day, Kino was devastated after finding out it was heavily raining outside, making it impossible for her to meet Yori like they used to every day. Given that she didn’t want anything to become an obstacle between her and Yori’s meetings, Yori visited the 3rd year students’ class, and there she encountered Aki.

After Yori arrived, Aki told her and Kino that they could exchange numbers now that they were friends. Instead of their usual spot on the terrace, the duo had an indoor meet. Kino asked Yori to go on a date with her to a cat goods pop-up shop, catching her by surprise.

The duo spent the whole day together. Kino was elated to be with her senpai, while Yori was flustered with each and everyone, given her feelings for the former. As her emotions reached a boiling point, Yori confessed to Kino that she had feelings for her, leaving the latter dazed and confused.

What to expect from Whisper Me a Love Song episode 3?

Whisper Me a Love Song episode 3 is titled Confession and Hesitation. The upcoming installment will be all about Yori ignoring Kino due to what happened during their date.

Although it took a lot of effort for Yori to speak up about her feelings, it will be difficult for her to face Kino for some time. Meanwhile, Kino, who is confused about love, will discuss what had transpired with her best friend to find an answer.

Conclusion

Whisper Me a Love Song episode 3 is scheduled for April 27, 2024, at 1:30 am JST. The upcoming episode will see Yori and Kino's dynamic take a new turn following the former's sudden confession of love. They will both try to navigate their feelings while also trying to maintain what they have for each other.

