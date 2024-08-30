Why the Jujutsu Kaisen ending won't see Yuji die, explained

Jujutsu Kaisen has only four chapters left before ending, and there are a lot of discussions on whether the protagonist, Yuji Itadori, is going to die or not at the end of the story. There have been a lot of discussions surrounding this topic because Yuji always aimed at having a "proper death" due to the dying words of his grandfather, which is something that has led to some debates.

In that regard, chapter 265 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga had Yuji talking with Ryomen Sukuna and revealing that he no longer had the wish of having a "proper death", which shows a change of mentality.

That's going to be a key aspect of the series' conclusion and is something that author Gege Akutami must have taken into account when establishing this twist in his characterization this late in the game.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

Trending

Explaining why Yuji Itadori won't die in the Jujutsu Kaisen ending

Sukuna and Yuji as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha).

It was theorized for a long time in the series that Yuji Itadori was going to die because of the last wish his grandfather had before he passed away on his own, with only his grandson by his side. That seemed like a natural progression for his character, especially considering the tragic and somewhat cynical nature of the story with so many sorcerers dying.

However, chapter 265 of the manga had Yuji talking with the main villain of the series, Ryomen Sukuna, about how he overcame that and now wants to keep on living.

It would make for a much more logical conclusion for his arc that he lives and overcome the odds, making the hardship and tragedies a lot more rewarding to surpass.

Furthermore, it also represents a direct contrast to Sukuna's endless cynicism and incapability to connect with others. Yuji has finally learned to see value in life and is reflected by this conversation, so doing this could allow him to overcome the villain from an ideological perspective as well.

What's going to happen in the coming chapters?

Yuji as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA).

The coming Jujutsu Kaisen chapters have a lot of different elements to deal with, like the end of the battle with Ryomen Sukuna and the ramifications of the said fight.

There's also the fact of how the Uraume vs. Hakari battle is going to end, especially considering that it has become a running meme in the community because of how Akutami chose to neglect this subplot.

Perhaps the most interesting part is how Akutami is going to deal with these final chapters and provide some closure for a lot of the series' content and characters. That could be shown by concluding elements, like the threat of the merger, the state of Jujutsu society and some individuals who have survived, as can be seen by people like Maki Zen'in and Aoi Todo, among many more.

Final thoughts

There's no confirmation of how Yuji Itadori is going to end his story in Jujutsu Kaisen but him dying wouldn't fit with his character arc at the moment. The protagonist has learned to see a lot more value in life, so dying won't work with what has been established thus far.

Related articles

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback