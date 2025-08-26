Why did Old Neil lose control of his Beyonder abilities in Lord of Mysteries? Explored

One of the most devastating warning stories in the Lord of Mysteries universe is Old Neil's terrible journey from esteemed mentor to corrupted monster. Neil, who taught mysticism to Klein Moretti for the first time at the Blackthorn Security Company, was a model of wisdom, self-control, and the maxim &quot;do as you like but do no harm.&quot; His decline from grace is a sobering reminder that even the most well-behaved Beyonders might give in to outside influences. Old Neil's frantic attempts to resurrect his dead fiancée, Celeste, using a prohibited alchemical technique, were the primary cause of his loss of control. Specifically, his effort to create an Alchemical Life under the corrupting influence of the Hidden Sage destabilized his mind and Beyonder powers.The seeds of corruption in Lord of MysteriesNeil's demise was caused by a severe personal sorrow that would eventually consume him and started long before Klein ever met him. Neil, a former Nighthawk, was betrothed to Celeste but was powerless to stop her from dying of her disease. Even with his Beyonder skills and mystical understanding, he was unable to save the lady he loved. He was plagued by regret for his apparent lack of mysticism for years after this failure. This loss's anguish never really went away; instead, it festered into a deadly addiction.Also read: Lord of Mysteries donghua may have rectified its biggest mistake slightly lateAs an elderly staffer at the Blackthorn Security Company years later, Neil's wish to bring Celeste back to life grew stronger rather than weaker. His deteriorating health limited him to paperwork rather than active fieldwork, and his late age precluded promotion. It's possible that this forced inaction gave him too much time to reflect on his previous mistakes and consider ever-more-dramatic fixes. Neil's investigation into resurrection techniques was influenced by the Hidden Sage, a wicked force that corrupts people who seek out forbidden knowledge.Alchemical life and ultimate corruptionNeil and Celeste as seen in Lord of Mysteries (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)This forbidden practice represented the culmination of years of secret research and growing desperation. Under the Hidden Sage's influence, Neil became convinced that this was his path to redemption, his chance to finally save the woman he had failed to protect decades earlier.Also read: Takopi's Original Sin: Why Summer 2025 Anime season's dark horse overtook Lord of MysteriesThe signs of Neil's deterioration were subtle at first, noticed primarily by Klein's enhanced perception through Spirit Vision, which revealed mysterious eyes watching from behind Neil during their lessons. These otherworldly spectators were expressions of the prohibited knowledge and ritualistic magic Neil was increasingly experimenting with. The corruption deepened as his experiments went on, turning the kind teacher into a hideous freak that only had remnants of his former humanity left.Final thoughtsOld Neil as seen in Lord of Mysteries (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)Upon confronting Neil at his residence, Klein, Dunn Smith, and Royale Reideen found a man who was totally engrossed in his passion. Once a model of wisdom and self-control, the instructor had turned into a warning about the perils of grief-driven desperation. The former Nighthawk's last moments demonstrated the awful duality of his metamorphosis, even as Dunn used the Peaceful Hair Strands to put an end to Neil's suffering: he begged for his life while also being set free from the evil that had engulfed him.Old Neil's tragedy illustrates how even the most well-intentioned Beyonders can fall when personal grief overcomes mystical discipline, serving as a sobering lesson about the price of forbidden knowledge in the world of Lord of Mysteries.Also readLord of Mysteries anime complete release schedule — All episodes and when they arriveLord of Mysteries episode 11: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and moreWhat is Midnight Poet in Lord of Mysteries? Everything to know about Leonard Mitchell's abilities