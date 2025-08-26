Lord of Mysteries episode 11: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more

Lord of Mysteries episode 11 is set to be released on Saturday, August 30, 2025, at 10 am Chinese Standard Time, as per the donghua's official platform. The episode will be streamed on Tencent Video, WeTV, Crunchyroll, and other digital platforms, with multiple subs.The previous episode focused on Klein Moretti and the Nighthawks' search for Lanevus. Interestingly, they discovered a new lead, which led them to something surprising. On the other hand, the episode introduced a new Tarot Club member. Given how the episode ended, fans can't wait for the release of Lord of Mysteries episode 11.Lord of Mysteries episode 11 release date and time for every regionKlein Moretti, as seen in the donghua (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)According to the donghua's official platforms and the release schedule, Lord of Mysteries episode 11 will be released on August 30, 2025, at 10 am Chinese Standard Time. However, because of the time zone differences, many interested viewers can watch the episode an hour later on various global streaming platforms.Lord of Mysteries episode 11 release date and time, based on the corresponding time zones, are mentioned below:Time ZonesDateTimePacific Standard TimeFriday, August 29, 20257 PMCentral Standard TimeFriday, August 29, 20259 PMEastern Standard TimeFriday, August 29, 202510 PMBrazil Standard TimeFriday, August 29, 202511 PMBritish Summer TimeSaturday, August 30, 20253 AMCentral European TimeSaturday, August 30, 20254 AMIndian Standard TimeSaturday, August 30, 20257:30 AMPhilippine Standard TimeSaturday, August 30, 202510 AMAustralian Central Standard TimeSaturday, August 30, 202511:30 AMWhere to watch Lord of Mysteries episode 11?The Nighthawks (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)Anime lovers can watch Lord of Mysteries episode 11 on Tencent Video or the WeTV platform in various Asian regions. Additionally, the episode will be available on Muse Asia in selected regions.Moreover, Crunchyroll will stream Lord of Mysteries episode 11 in North America, South America, Central America, Europe, North America, Southeast Asia, Oceania, and India, an hour after its release on Tencent Video/WeTV.Lord of Mysteries episode 10 recapKlein, as seen in the episode (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)The episode begins with Klein and others grieving the death of Old Neil. Afterward, Klein reads a letter from Mr. Azik. In the letter, Azik mentions that the mausoleum Klein described the last time seems familiar to him, but he hasn't been able to recall anything more. While inspecting the letter, Klein discovers a strange object.Later, Dunn Smith visits him and informs him about Ince Zangwill. The Nighthawks Captain warns Klein not to be involved with Ince, as death is certain. Furthermore, he reveals that he has appointed a Spirit Teacher to guide Klein, aside from teaching him combat techniques himself.Daly Simone and Klein (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)It turns out, the spirit teacher is none other than Daly Simone. Later, in the episode, Dunn Smith visits Klein and tells him about an urgent mission. Apparently, a Sequence 7 Psychiatrist, named Hood Eugen, has gone insane suddenly and exposed his Beyonder abilities.Dunn Smith cannot interrogate him, as his dreams are too chaotic. That's why he wants Klein to probe into his mind and use Spirit Communication. After performing the spell, Klein witnesses an altar and the True Creator's visage. Once he returns from Hood's mind, Klein sees the man becoming a Wild Beyonder.Madam Sharon (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)The Nighthawks captain immediately kills the man. Afterward, Dunn Smith suspects that the person must have been connected to the Aurora Order, judging from the descriptions of the altar and the True Creator's image. At this moment, Klein reminds him of Mr. Z's letter regarding Doomsday.Klein also thinks that Lanevus must be behind everything, so the Nighthawks launch an all-out operation to find leads on his whereabouts. Eventually, they find a connection between Lanevus and John Maynard, a Mayoral candidate. Yet, upon reaching his house, they discover that Maynard has passed away.Derrick Berg (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)According to the reports, it's not an unnatural death. Moreover, Madam Sharon was the last person who saw Maynard alive. Klein still thinks something is amiss. So, he performs Divination in the Grey Mist to discover whether Maynard's death is related to a Beyonder's influence. Furthermore, he enquires whether Sharon is a Beyonder.However, he gets no response. According to the preview video from the official staff, Lord of Mysteries episode 11 will focus on Madam Sharon. Klein Moretti wants to find out whether Sharon is related to the main orchestrator.As such, he begins his operation. However, he will have to confront a sinister force working behind the shadows. As evident from the PV, the episode will be filled with action.