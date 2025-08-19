Why a world without Death would be ideal for Devils in Chainsaw Man, explored

The latest chapter of Chainsaw Man looks to have established the endgame for the plot. With Yoru now at what can only be dubbed as full power, the Death Devil laid bare her sister's plan grand schemes. This development occurs thanks to America reinventing Nuclear Weapons (thus restoring Yoru's powers) and Denji being put into a limbo-like state due to a spear to the head.

It is in this limbo, a classroom setting, that Denji meets Death for the first time. She introduces herself as "L'il D" and spells out Yoru's intentions - kill all Devil Hunters and eventually reach Denji, weaponize him and use his abilities to wipe out Death. In other words, the War Devil wants to create a world without Death, a perpetual World War II.

Chainsaw Man: A Death-less world would only benefit Devils

Death voices Yoru's plans (Image via Viz Media)

Chainsaw Man chapter 211 witnessed the plot, through Lady Death, lay out Yoru's plans for humanity. True to what Asa had said about her scheming something terrible for mankind, the War Devil wants to reshape the world. She desires to use Pochita's Erasure Ability (after weaponizing Denji) to wipe out the Death Devil, thereby creating a world without Death.

As the Death Devil herself phrases it, there would be a "never-ending World War II". In it, there would be immortal humans hating and hurting each other for eternity. This is what she wanted to prevent, hence her early arrival and her pulling the strings from the shadows. However, Lady Death's efforts seemed to have yielded a worse result.

The idea of a Deathless world in Chainsaw Man seems perfect for Yoru and all of Devil-kind. As Death mentions, there would be perpetual war and suffering, with humans unable to die and stuck in a cycle of hurting each other. A situation like this would only birth more fear of the circumstances, i.e., War, thereby powering Yoru even further.

War Devil Yoru (Image via Viz Media)

Not to mention, with Death being nonexistent, even Devils likely wouldn't die. Hence, they would be able to roam freely and terrorize the already-petrified masses. Along with hurting and hating each other, humans would hate and fear Devils even more. Again, there could be two outcomes here - Humans heal and regenerate (cannot die) or simply get maimed worse each time.

Given that the first case doesn't seem likely (Death being erased doesn't necessarily means injury is gone too), humans sustanin and retain damage. While the world burns with chaos and destruction, human beings grow grotesque and more violent along with it. Again, it can be argued that no Death will diminish the fear of the ongoing pandemonium.

But in a world like this in Chainsaw Man, there will still be the fear of one's condition worsening and/or the overall dread of the chaos. In simple words, it becomes an environment that the War Devil will thrive in and will stand at the top of the food chain. She would be too powerful to stop and any challengers will need to battle a Devil army before thinking of reaching her.

Final Thoughts

The War Devil's plans (Image via Viz Media)

Chainsaw Man chapter 211 looks to have hinted at the plot's climactic endgame, revealing War Devil Yoru’s true schemes for mankind through the Death Devil’s explanation. The former's plans involve weaponizing Denji to thus use Pochita's Erasure Ability to eliminate the Death Devil. As per series lore, Death as a concept would be wiped, meaning immortality and Deathless world.

But this would become a twisted “utopia” of endless conflict, where humans are doomed to unending chaos and suffering, since there is no relief, i.e., Death. This perpetual “World War II” devastates Humanity whilst empowering Devil-kind, especially Yoru. She would grow even stronger, feeding off the endless disorder. As she mentions, Lady Death did attempt to intervene and change this outcome.

However, her attempts were unsuccessful and her revelations highlight how far things grown out of hand. All in all, a world without Death establishes Yoru as the ultimate power, with Humanity beneath her trapped in eternal war and torment.

