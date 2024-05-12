Wind Breaker episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Wind Breaker episode 7 is set to release on Friday, May 17, 2024 at 12:26AM JST according to the series’ official website. Following Toma Hiragi’s victory against childhood friend Kota Sako, fans are incredibly nervous for and expecting Haruka Sakura to lose against Jo Togame, the second-in-command of the Shishitoren.

Unfortunately, it’s unlikely that Wind Breaker episode 7 leaks early in any capacity or degree prior to the aforementioned official release date and time. However, fans thankfully know exactly when the series’ upcoming installment will be released thanks to confirmed information from the series’ official Japanese website.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Wind Breaker episode 7, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

Wind Breaker episode 7 release date and time

Sakura's first loss is seemingly around the corner in Wind Breaker episode 7 (Image via CloverWorks)

Wind Breaker episode 7 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12:26AM JST on Friday, May 17, 2024. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. A vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available Sunday morning locally. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Episode 7 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 8:26AM, Thursday, May 16, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11:26AM, Thursday, May 16, 2024 British Summer Time 4:26PM, Thursday, May 16, 2024 Central European Summer Time 5:26PM, Thursday, May 16, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:56PM, Thursday, May 16, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11:26PM, Thursday, May 16, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12:26AM, Friday, May 17, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:56AM, Friday, May 17, 2024

Wind Breaker episode 7 where to watch

Jo Togame will likely give Sakura the best fight of his life in Wind Breaker episode 7 (Image via CloverWorks)

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll after the episode airs in Japan, with the streaming service having already confirmed this in their Spring 2024 lineup news. In addition to the original Japanese language, Crunchyroll will also be streaming dubbed versions in the English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German languages.

Wind Breaker episode 6 recap

Expand Tweet

Wind Breaker episode 6 began with the fallout of Hayato Suo’s fight against Kanuma, including Kanuma dragging himself and Arima off to the side. The Bofurin boys then congratulated Suo on his victory, with Umemiya commenting on how great it is that the freshmen are already inspiring each other. Toma Hiragi and Kota Sako then took the stage, with the latter overwhelming the former early on as a scene of the two training by a river as children played out.

The fight continued in this fashion until Sako landed a seemingly devastating kick on Toma. Sakura became angry at how weak Toma was, but Umemiya reminded him he’s one of the Four Kings, specifically Bishamonten, the god of war. Toma then got up and mounted a comeback, as the pair’s backstory played out. Toma first met Sako when saving him from bullies in elementary school, also teaching him to fight at Sako’s request.

However, in middle school, Toma decided to go to Furin to support Umemiya, while Sako wanted to make Toma the strongest. Toma told Sako to find his own path, prompting him to take his anger out in fights and get discovered by the Shishitoren. In the present, Toma apologized to Sako before ending their fight, with Sako revealing he just wanted to be by Toma’s side. The episode ended with Toma teasing Togame that Sakura will beat him.

Wind Breaker episode 7 what to expect (speculative)

Expand Tweet

With Toma’s victory against Sako, Wind Breaker episode 7 seems to unfortunately be setting up a major early-series loss for protagonist Haruka Sakura. While it’s possible he still wins and the Bofurin sweeps this matchup, this seems unlikely. Likewise, Sakura is the most likely candidate to lose given his role as protagonist and the stakes surrounding Umemiya and Tomiyama’s fight.

Episode 7 should likewise be a very developmental episode for Sakura, especially if he loses and even if he wins the fight against Togame. However, if he does win the fight against Togame, fans can expect his next major fight in the series to almost certainly be a loss.

Related links