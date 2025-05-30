Wind Breaker season 2 episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 10 is set to release on Friday, June 6, 2025 at 12:26 am JST according to the series’ official website. With Shuhei Suzuri and Tasuku Tsubakino’s fight having begun in the previous episode, fans are expecting the upcoming release to focus primarily on it.
Although formal leaks for the television anime series of the spring 2025 season are unlikely, Wind Breaker season 2 episode 10 at least has officially confirmed its release information.
Wind Breaker season 2 episode 10 release date and time
Wind Breaker season 2 episode 10 will air on Japanese television networks at 12:26 am JST on Friday, June 6, 2025. Virtually every other time zone and region on the planet will see this translate to a release sometime on June 5 locally as well. However, there are some that may see the installment air very early the next day instead. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.
Wind Breaker season 2 episode 10 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:
Where to watch Wind Breaker season 2 episode 10
The upcoming spring 2025 anime series has already confirmed that it will be streamed internationally via Crunchyroll’s platform. This was confirmed via Crunchyroll’s release of its full lineup and schedule for its spring 2025 anime season offerings. Crunchyroll has also confirmed that the series will stream with English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German dubs.
Wind Breaker season 2 episode 9 recap
Wind Breaker season 2 episode 9 began with a brief focus on Tasuku Tsubakino, Shizuka Narita, and the Sakaki twins. After failing to cheer Shizuka up, she went to the bathroom, but in reality fled the restaurant which the others quickly realized. Focus then shifted to Haruka Sakura and co’s fight against GRAVEL with the Roppo Ichiza. While they were hanging on, the odds were stacked against them, forcing Kanji Nakamura to send Sakura and co back to the bar.
He argued with this at first, but Suo urged him to do so on the grounds of protecting Shizuka. However, as they left, Shizuka arrived at the fight and stopped it by crying out. This led into the reveal of her backstory, which saw her leave Sunaba district after a rich man tried buying her. She then met Kanji, who gave her work at Ougi, where she met her friends and fell in love with him. Likewise, she offered herself up to GRAVEL in order to spare Kanji and co any more pain.
As Sakura was about to stop Shizuka by force, the Sakaki twins and Tsubakino arrived, the latter of whom spoke to her and promised to protect her. As Tsubakino spoke and the Sakaki twins cleared a path for him, GRAVEL’s leader Shuhei Suzuri grew angry. This led to him starting their fight, and landing a devastating punch on Tsubakino. The episode ended with Tsubakino returning the favor before getting serious for the coming battle.
What to expect from Wind Breaker season 2 episode 10 (speculative)
Wind Breaker season 2 episode 10 should begin with the continuation of Tasuku Tsubakino’s fight against Shuhei Suzuri, which seems set to heat up. As he handles GRAVEL’s leader, Haruka Sakura and his friends should have to fend off some fodder to protect Shizuka. As they do so, Sakura should comment on how fierce a fighter Tsubakino is despite his vibe.
Focus should then shift to Tsubakino and Suzuri’s fight, where the latter will likely try to speak to the former about ideals. This should lead into Suzuri’s presumably sad backstory. The episode should then end with a return to reality, where Tsubakino all but defeats him.
