Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 54—The secret behind Julius' fake death is revealed, while the Tower gets compromised

Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 54, titled Return of Ice Prince, was released on Tuesday, July 8, 2025. The chapter revealed how Julius Reinberg's death was staged. Additionally, the chapter showcased the mages counterattacking against the Gohtia puppets, who had the upper hand until Julius's return. Furthermore, the chapter teased a major trouble awaiting Will and his friends.

Ad

In the previous chapter, the Gohtia members surprised the mages at the Tower by erecting a barrier that rendered their magic useless. However, everything changed when Julius Reinberg returned from his supposed death. The ice mage not only came back but also demonstrated magic when nobody else could.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 54.

Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 54: The reason behind Julius's survival explained

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 54 opened with a flashback scene, revealing the secret behind Julius Reinberg's survival. On the brink of death, the ice mage saw Iris and another mage with a familiar voice. The other mage sensed that Julius was alive, so he thought of staging his death because the ice mage's mastery of Ars Weiss could be useful at tricking their enemies.

However, he only wanted to let this fact be known to a select few mages. Following that, he urged Julius to bear with them and took his talisman safe for the time being. Afterward, Julius Reinberg found himself on a bed, safe and sound. Yet, he still couldn't remember the mage, though his voice seemed familiar.

Ad

Julius and Will Serfort, as seen in the chapter (Image via Kodansha)

A panel later, the narrative for Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 54 returned to the battlefield and saw Julius's friends from the Ice Faction clinging onto him tightly, bawling loudly. Julius snapped at them for creating such a scene in the middle of the war. He urged Mimily to do something about it, but Mimily was also in tears.

Ad

Only Will Serfort seemed relaxed and not surprised by such a turn of events. According to Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 54, Will Serfort was convinced Julius was alive, as it didn't take him long to figure out that his "body" from before (when he was found "dead") was the product of Ars Weiss. After touching Julius's body, Will sensed unusual coldness not common in corpses.

Will and others get ready to face Shade and others (Image via Kodansha)

Furthermore, he knew the properties of the Ars Weiss clones the best. Apparently, the body temperature of an Ars Weiss clone is the exact opposite of its caster's average temperature. It was a common concept he learned from Elfaria Albis Serfort. Yet, Will said that it wasn't the only reason. Will completely believed in Julius that he would never let himself die on them, and would eventually return to help.

Ad

Julius smiled at Will, who was both happy and relieved to see his friend. Meanwhile, Lihanna was surprised that Will's deductions were true. She also mentioned that the Albis Vina helped fake his death and kept the truth from spreading. Lihanna smiled at Julius and said she was glad to have him back. After exchanging a few hearty moments, Julius and co. become ready to face Shade and Gohtia.

Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 54: The Ice Faction launches a counterattack, The Gohtia gets the Tower's brain

Ad

Shade, as seen in the chapter (Image via Kodansha)

The narrative for Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 54 shifted the focus to Shade, who couldn't believe that Julius was alive. More importantly, she couldn't fathom how the mage was able to cast magic with the barrier still in place. She demonstrated her dark magic against Julius, Will, and Lihanna, who evaded the attack. Julius responded with Froid Gardinas, an ice-based bird to break the dark chains.

Ad

Shade realized that it wasn't merely a fluke, but Julius was truly able to use magic in the barrier. Sensing trouble, she yelled at her comrades in the castle to release all the creatures. The puppeteer wanted the beasts to massacre the whole stratum. The Gohita puppets followed Shade's instructions and activated seals to let the beasts loose.

Mimily, as seen in the chapter (Image via Kodansha)

Meanwhile, Julius's friends from the Ice faction thought they had no way of confronting so many of the beasts at once, especially with no magic. At that moment, in Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 54, Julius instructed Mimily to use the protective charm she received from the upper institute. On Julius's instructions, Mimily attached the protective charm at the base of her wand.

Ad

As soon as she did that, Mimily regained the ability to demonstrate magic again. Meanwhile, one of the Ice Faction mages saw a strange gas emitting from the base of his wand. Mimily wondered what those charms were. According to Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 54, the Ice Mages were using Anti-Sleym.

Sarissa and Walther in the chapter (Image via Kodansha)

Ceridwen ensured that the Anti-Sleym wouldn't reach the hands of the traitors. Furthermore, she revealed that the Anti-Sleym were distributed only to the high-level casters and the entire Ice Faction. With the Anti-Sleym, Sarissa, and other Ice Mages launched a counterattack against the Gohtia members.

Ad

Walther couldn't believe what was happening, as things suddenly went haywire for them. Meanwhile, Sarissa revealed that they figured out a way to deal with the Gohtia's magic. In fact, they had already prepared it a long time ago. Wignall, Colette, and others also noticed the Ice Faction members' exploits against the magic creatures.

Charles reaches the Caulis Panel (Image via Kodansha)

Eventually, Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 54 saw the magic barrier being extinguished. The other mages, who had been unable to use magic for a long time, finally saw an opportunity to fight. Yet, a new trouble emerged, as a Gohtia member arrived from nowhere and exclaimed that they were the victors.

Ad

Suddenly, the ground started shaking. Upon closer inspection, the mages noticed that the unusual sensation was coming from the Tower. Walther mocked Sarissa for believing they could turn the tide. Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 54 ended with the revelation that Charles had reached the Caulis Panel.

Conclusion

Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 54 witnessed a heartwarming reunion after explaining how Julius Reinberg had survived. The chapter also revealed that Will Serfort had always known about Julius's fate. That's why the boy always seemed relaxed whenever Julius's topic was brought up.

Ad

Otherwise, he would have been the first person to show emotions. Additionally, the latest chapter marked ominous signs for the mages, with Charles reaching the Caulis Panel. Overall, the chapter perfectly set up the events for the next issues.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More