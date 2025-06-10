Yandere Dark Elf episode 11 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Yandere Dark Elf episode 11 is scheduled to be released on Monday, June 16, 2025, at 1:05 am JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other pertinent Japanese networks, as per the anime's official website. Afterward, the episode will be digitally streamed on HIDIVE and other services, with English subs.

The previous episode saw Mariabelle receive love letters after her cosplay image had gone viral online. However, she burned them all down since she loved only Hinata. Meanwhile, Hinata was worried that Bell might become distant, given how she had settled into the world. Fans are now excited for the release of Yandere Dark Elf episode 11.

Yandere Dark Elf episode 11 release date and time

Mariabelle, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Elias)

According to the anime's official site and the full release schedule, Yandere Dark Elf episode 11 will be released on Monday, June 16, 2025, at 1:05 am JST. However, because of the time zone differences, many global viewers can enjoy the episode earlier on Sunday, June 15, 2025.

Here are the release dates and timings for Yandere Dark Elf episode 11, as per the corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Sunday, June 15, 2025 9:05 am Central Standard Time Sunday, June 15, 2025 11:05 am Eastern Standard Time Sunday, June 15, 2025 12:05 pm Brazil Standard Time Sunday, June 15, 2025 1:05 pm British Summer Time Sunday, June 15, 2025 5:05 pm Central European Time Sunday, June 15, 2025 6:05 pm Indian Standard Time Sunday, June 15, 2025 9:35 pm Philippine Standard Time Monday, June 16, 2025 12:05 am Australian Central Standard Time Monday, June 16, 2025 1:35 am

Where to watch Yandere Dark Elf episode 11?

Sakura, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Elias)

Yandere Dark Elf episode 11 will first broadcast on local Japanese channels like Tokyo MX, BS11, and other channels. Simultaneously, the uncensored version of the episode will stream on Deregula. Interested fans in Japan can also watch the episode on ABEMA, U-NEXT, d Anime Store, and other sites.

Furthermore, interested anime lovers from the USA, Ireland, the UK, New Zealand, Australia, and other regions can watch Yandere Dark Elf episode 11 on HIDIVE. At the same time, the episode will be available on Animation Digital Network for fans in France and Germany.

Yandere Dark Elf episode 10 recap

Mariabelle, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio Elias)

After cosplaying at the comic event, Mariabelle receives an offer from the entertainment industry, but she politely declines. Later, she heads to the school with Hinata and finds the other students staring at her more than usual. Sakura tells her that an article featuring her picture from the event has gone viral online.

Meanwhile, Mariabelle opens her school cupboard and finds a dozen love letters. However, instead of reading them, she burns them all. Bell mentions that she's only obsessed with Hinata and nobody else. Interestingly, a bespectacled boy watches the scene from afar. Following this, the episode features an intimate moment between Bell and Hinata.

Hinata, Mariabelle, and Sakura in the episode (Image via Studio Elias)

Later, in the classroom, Sakura observes that Bell has nicely settled into their world. She's more approachable than she was in the beginning. Meanwhile, Hinata appears slightly lost in thought. While returning from school, the bespectacled student from before confesses his feelings to Bell.

However, the dark elf politely rejects him, reminding him that she's in love with Hinata only. Meanwhile, Hinata still appears lost in thought at home. Seeing Bell improving and fitting into his world, Hinata feels slightly anxious when he should be happy. Bell assures him that he doesn't need to worry.

A boy confesses his love to Mariabelle (Image via Studio Elias)

Following this, the dark elf says she wants to be pampered by Hinata. The boy then kisses her forehead, which makes her flustered. Yet, the dark elf says she wants to narrow their distance more. Bell's suggestion makes Hinata embarrassed, and he dashes to his bed. While lying on his bed, Hinata thinks about how he can form his feelings properly.

What to expect in Yandere Dark Elf episode 11? (speculative)

Hinata, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Elias)

Considering how the episode ended, Yandere Dark Elf episode 11 will likely explore Hinata's feelings for Bell. It's evident that he's anxious about Bell fitting into his world, and its consequences.

It remains to be seen whether or not the episode brings Hinata closer to Bell. Additionally, the episode could focus on Bell, who has become quite popular in the school.

