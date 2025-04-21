Yandere Dark Elf episode 4 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Yandere Dark Elf episode 4 is scheduled to be released on Monday, April 28, 2025, at 1:05 am JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other Japanese networks, as per the anime's official website. Following its release, the episode will be digitally distributed on HIDIVE and other platforms with English subs.

In the previous episode, Mariabelle twisted her ankle while playing Volleyball. As a result, Hinata immediately took her to the nurse's office, where the dark elf tempted the boy with her bold advances. In addition, the episode saw Mariabelle, Hinata, and Sakura visit the shopping mall to buy necessary clothes.

During their day out, Sakura learned about the dark elf's overwhelming affection for Hinata. Yet, given how the episode ended on a suspenseful cliffhanger, fans can't wait to see what happens next in Yandere Dark Elf episode 4.

Yandere Dark Elf episode 4 release date and time

Mariabelle, Hinata, and Sakura Mochida (Image via Studio Elias)

According to the anime's website and the release schedule, Yandere Dark Elf episode 4 will be released on Monday, April 28, 2025, at 1:05 am JST. However, because of the time zone differences and simulcast timings, most fans can watch the episode on April 27, 2025.

The release dates and times for Yandere Dark Elf episode 4, based on the corresponding time zones, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Sunday, April 27, 2025 9:05 AM Central Standard Time Sunday, April 27, 2025 11:05 AM Eastern Standard Time Sunday, April 27, 2025 12:05 PM Brazil Standard Time Sunday, April 27, 2025 1:05 PM British Summer Time Sunday, April 27, 2025 5:05 PM Central European Time Sunday, April 27, 2025 6:05 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, April 27, 2025 9:35 PM Philippine Standard Time Monday, April 28, 2025 12:05 AM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, April 28, 2025 1:35 AM

Where to watch Yandere Dark Elf episode 4?

Hinata Sunohara, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Elias)

Anime lovers in Japan can catch Yandere Dark Elf episode 4 on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other pertinent networks nationwide. In addition, the uncensored version will be digitally distributed on Deregula. Interested audiences in the nation can also watch the episode on U-NEXT, d Anime Store, ABEMA, and other services.

Furthermore, interested viewers from Singapore, New Zealand, the USA, the UK, Australia, and Ireland can stream Yandere Dark Elf episode 4 on HIDIVE with a monetary subscription. In addition, anime lovers from Germany and France can catch the episode on Animation Digital Network.

Yandere Dark Elf episode 3 recap

Mariabelle sprains her ankle (Image via Studio Elias)

The episode kicks off with Mariabelle playing volleyball with Sakura and others during the gym class. Despite memorizing the rules, the dark elf fails to play the game properly. Rather, she asks Hinata why she has to play the game when she wanted to only spend time with him. Hinata is happy that Mariabelle is doing her best to adjust to her new life on Earth.

Yet, he hoped the dark elf would have played volleyball a bit better. The moment Hinata says this, Mariabelle is renewed with vigor. She uses her magic to play volleyball better than before. However, during the play, she accidentally sprains her ankle. As such, she is rushed to the nurse's office by Hinata.

Even though Bell is injured, she cannot hold back her love for Hinata. The episode then shows Mariabelle and Hinata enjoying a special moment. However, it doesn't last long as Sakura Mochida barges into the room. She immediately leaves the room and apologizes for interrupting them.

Mariabelle, as seen in the episode (image via Studio Elias)

The next day, Hinata, Mariabelle, and Sakura visit the shopping mall to buy clothes. The girls try on different undergarments in the trial room. Later, they head to a cafe to grab snacks. At this moment, Hinata goes to the restroom, leaving Bell and Sakura behind. Sensing an opportunity, Sakura asks Mariabelle about her relationship with Hinata.

She is surprised that Mariabelle can easily confess her love for Hinata. Moreover, the episode reveals that Hinata once saved Mariabelle from humans in the other world. Prior to meeting Hinata, Bell used to despise humans. However, the boy's sparkling eyes convinced the dark elf that she only wanted to be with Hinata.

Mariabelle and Hinata (Image via Studio Elias)

Later, when Sakura Mochida leaves for her home, Hinata asks Bell whether she's up for a detour. He takes her to a nearby lake. The quietness and the serenity of the lake please Bell. At this moment, Hinata kisses Bell and apologizes for asking her a lot without considering her feelings.

Meanwhile, Mariabelle wants to prolong the moment. As such, she tries to kiss Hinata a second time. Just then, a laser beam is shot at them. The episode ends with the arrival of Cecile and Mei, the former party members of Bell and Hinata, who have come to take Bell home.

What to expect in Yandere Dark Elf episode 4? (speculative)

Cecile and Mei (Image via Studio Elias)

Considering how the latest episode ended, Yandere Dark Elf episode 4 will likely show Hinata invite Cecile and Mei to his home. Most likely, the boy will ask them why they intend to take Mariabelle.

In addition, Yandere Dark Elf episode 4 may show Mariabelle's reaction to Cecile and Mei's proposal. There's no chance she would want to return to her homeland and leave Hinata.

