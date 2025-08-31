Yoru's shocking master plan reveals she's Chainsaw Man's most dangerous villain yet

Chainsaw Man has always been a series filled with shocking twists, but the recent chapters have sent the story to another level of darkness with Yoru at the center of it all. The rivalries fans thought they were seeing between the Devils really is only a representation of a much darker truth, that Yoru has been the true villain and the real driving force in part 2.

Ad

Fans have seen Yoru rise to become increasingly powerful, while always having her calculated plans at work, accommodating for the danger in ways fans never predicted. With Yoru's actual world-ending purpose finally coming to the surface, she is Chainsaw Man's most dangerous villain yet, one whose visions are dangerous enough to doom humanity to eternal suffering.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the Chainsaw Man manga.

Ad

Trending

Explaining why Yoru is the most dangerous villain in Chainsaw Man's history

Yoru is the most dangerous villain in the Chainsaw Man (Image via Shueisha)

Yoru's shocking master plan in Chainsaw Man cements her as the most dangerous villain fans have seen in the series so far. During much of part 2, fans expected the Death Devil to be the ultimate threat, especially with the sinister build-up surrounding Nostradamus' prophecy.

Ad

However, these recent reveals have completely shifted the focus, revealing Yoru's true goals and aspirations, which feel not only more horrifying but also crueler since her desire is much more personal. Whereas the Death Devil felt to fans as a natural end of humanity, Yoru's goal is to bend existence itself forever into a reality that can transform into a battlefield that keeps granting her more power with its existence.

Denji and Yoru hanging together as seen in manga (Image via Shueisha)

At the core of her plan is driven by the desire to erase the concept of death. This revelation flips everything because death, though scary, implies closure, release, and even mercy from the mercy of suffering. The plan means removing this mercy and any sort of finality, a reality where war is eternal, or where any life can end, and pretending it will be for the greater good for whoever is fortunate enough to survive.

Ad

Under her rule, humanity would certainly be trapped in this unending suffering cycle for her own empowerment. This is an ambition that disqualifies her from being simply an antagonist and makes her a person who feeds off the destruction of hope itself.

Yoru's plan makes her terrified in the Chainsaw Man (Image via Shueisha)

This was never about companionship or connection; it was about power, dominance, and the fulfillment of her ethically challenged ideals. Fujimoto's craftsmanship revolves around the surprisingly slow unraveling of this truth, leaving fans horrified yet entranced.

Ad

Now that this master plan has been unveiled, fans can see why Yoru is now the series' true villain beyond the Death Devil. While the Death Devil's apocalypse would have robbed everything from existence to non-existence quickly, Yoru's vision is unimaginably worse, stripping humanity of all escape and trapping them in perpetual torment.

This notion not only confirms her as the ultimate foe but also establishes that Chainsaw Man has entered its final and most vicious stage. The looming clash of Denji, Pochita, and Yoru's ever-expanding army of Devils is set to be the bloodiest fight yet, solidifying it as the stuff of nightmares.

Ad

Final thoughts

Denji and Yoru in manga (Image via Shueisha)

Chainsaw Man has raised the stakes and revealed Yoru's real intention, identifying her as the series' darkest and most dangerous villain. Yoru's ultimate goal is to perpetuate suffering to humanity without any possibility of relieving that pain.

Ad

Yoru's goal is to eliminate death itself, and it's this element that makes her so uniquely terrifying. As fans are now at the bloodiest and strongest point in the story, fans are left to prepare for a final battle unlike any previous fight.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mudassir Kamran Mudassir Kamran is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda and has over four years of experience covering the anime and manga industry. With a degree in Data Science, he brings analytical precision and structured research to his writing, ensuring factual accuracy and thoughtful insight in every piece.



His passion for anime was sparked by Death Note, whose psychological depth and gripping narrative inspired him to dive deeper into the medium. Over time, Mudassir developed a strong admiration for creators like Isayama sensei, Oda sensei, and Toriyama sensei—praising their visionary storytelling and global influence.



Mudassir maintains high standards in his journalism—cross-referencing Reddit discussions, official updates, and credible sources to provide clear and objective reporting. He respects reader privacy, avoids speculative claims, and strives to maintain a balanced perspective in all his coverage.



Outside the anime world, he enjoys non-fiction books, gaming, and spending time outdoors exploring new places. Know More