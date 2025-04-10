Your Forma episode 2: Harold uses Echika as bait as the real suspect is apprehended

With the release of Your Forma episode 2, the anime saw Echika Hieda and Harold Lucraft apprehend the real culprit behind the assault and battery cases. Unfortunately, this success only became a reality after Harold used Echika as bait without her knowing.

Ad

The anime's previous episode saw Harold Lucraft get accused of assault and battery. While he was innocent, the prime suspect for the case where RF Models. Hence, after brain-diving into one of the victims, Echika and Harold narrowed the culprit as an Elphinstone College alumni.

Your Forma episode 2: The assault case culprit was a human

Lexie Willow Carter as seen in Your Forma episode 2 (Image via Geno Studio)

Your Forma episode 2, titled A Black Box, saw Dr. Lexie Willow Carter ask her Amicus to take Harold Lucraft away. She wished to discuss something important with Echika. While Harold spotted a blood-stained bedsheet, Lexie kept Echika occupied.

Ad

Trending

As uncovered from their discussion, Harold had a mean streak in the past. While he was originally quite nice, his personality changed due to his Black Box which was bigger than the regular mass-produced Amicus. Thus, unlike other Amicus who imitated having their own thoughts, the RF Models could think on their own.

Aiden Furman as seen in Your Forma episode 2 (Image via Geno Studio)

Right after, Echika Hieda received a call from her chief Ui Totoki. Echika, Harold, and Lexie visited a crime scene. The police had found Marvin's destroyed body, meaning that the RF model wasn't responsible for the assault case. Unfortunately, this also meant that all RF models would be restricted from further investigations. While Echika was brainstorming on how to rescue her partner, Harold asked her out for dinner.

Ad

During their dinner, Harold revealed to Echika that it had been six years since he last met Marvin. Hence, he did not feel he had a special connection with him. That said, he did not like how his body was destroyed. Just as the two investigators finished their dinner, Harold excused himself, stating that he was receiving a call from the chief. However, just as Echika stepped out of the restaurant, she received a call from Ui Totoki. This meant that Harold was speaking to someone else.

Ad

Echika Hieda as seen in Your Forma episode 2 (Image via Geno Studio)

Right after, Echika Hieda was attacked from behind. The assault case culprit used a device to isolate Echika's location and kidnapped her. Harold saw this happening and noted down the culprit's license plate. Moments later, the anime saw the culprit asking Echika to read out something. He seemingly had a past with Lexie and wished to defeat her by using Echika as a hostage. This was when Echika realized that the culprit was a human being and not Amicus.

Ad

Moments after, Echika tried to get away from the culprit, the police charged in to apprehend "Aiden Furman."

Harold Lucraft as seen in Your Forma episode 2 (Image via Geno Studio)

As revealed later, Lexie and Aiden were previously quite close. In fact, she used his physical features to create the RF Models. However, either one of the two Elphinstone College alumni was hiding something as it wasn't clear why Aiden was trying to defeat Lexie. Echika and Harold later performed Brain Dive on Aiden to learn more. While they did not get a lot of clues, Echika believed that Lexie was much closer to Aiden than she had revealed.

Ad

Amidst all this, Echika Hieda was concerned about something else. She deduced that Harold never received a call. He wanted her to leave the restaurant alone to use her as bait to lure the real culprit. While it is true that Harold never intended to hurt Echika, what he did painted him to be untrustworthy.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More