Zenshu episode 11 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Zenshu episode 11 will premiere in Japan on Sunday, March 16, 2025, at 11.45 pm JST. It will be broadcast on TV Tokyo and other Japanese television channels. Shortly after its release, international viewers can stream the episode on Crunchyroll.

Episode 10 of Studio MAPPA's Zenshu anime took an even darker turn than the previous episode, as everything that Natsuko had changed after reincarnating into the world of A Tale of Perishing automatically corrected itself—only this time, it made matters even worse.

Note: This article contains spoilers for the Zenshu anime series.

Zenshu episode 11 release date and time

As per the anime's official website, Zenshu episode 11 will be broadcast in Japan on Sunday, March 16, 2025, at 11.45 pm JST. The English-subtitled version of episode 11 will be available for international viewers at the following times in their respective time zones:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time Sunday March 16, 2025 6:45 am Central Standard Time Sunday March 16, 2025 8:45 am Eastern Standard Time Sunday March 16, 2025 9:45 am Greenwich Mean Time Sunday March 16, 2025 2:45 pm Central European Time Sunday March 16, 2025 3:45 pm Indian Standard Time Sunday March 16, 2025 8:15 pm Philippine Time Sunday March 16, 2025 10:45 pm

Where to watch Zenshu episode 11

Zenshu episode 11 will be released in Japan on television channels such as TV Tokyo, BS TV Tokyo, and AT-X. It will also be available for unlimited viewing on various platforms, including Unlimited Anime, DMM TV, U-NEXT, Bandai Channel, ABEMA, Netflix, Anime Times, d Anime Store, Hulu, and many others.

Fans in Japan can also purchase the episode from VIDEO MARKET, Rakuten TV, Milplus, TELASA, J:COM STREAM, VIDEX, and others. For viewers in other countries, Zenshu episode 11 will be available to stream online on Crunchyroll.

Zenshu episode 10 recap

Natsuko, as seen in Zenshu episode 10 (image via MAPPA)

Zenshu episode 10, titled Chaos, truly lived up to its name as it became the most chaotic and darkest episode of the anime so far. It began with a funeral for QJ, which almost mirrored Unio's funeral from the original story of A Tale of Perishing.

The Void attack in the previous episode had devastated nearly the entire Last Town. The residents were on edge and ultimately succumbed to their paranoia by splitting into two factions. On one side were the Voidists, who believed Natsuko would summon the Great Void and chose to support her.

On the other hand, the majority of the town's residents were convinced that Natsuko was a traitor and decided to hunt her down before she caused the prophesied calamity. This division stemmed from a rumor that the Void monsters ravaging the Last Town resembled Natsuko's creations.

While the rumor was grounded in truth, the people of the Last Town managed to distort it into a rumor that Natsuko was aligned with the Voids. Meanwhile, Natsuko was consumed by regret over QJ's demise. Furthermore, her fears that the original ending of "A Tale of Perishing" was taking shape in this world materialized when she discovered that Destiny had chosen to get engaged to the town's Chairman, just as in the original story.

Therefore, Natsuko deduced that if everything was indeed reverting to the movie's original storyline, then the next plot point would involve Memmeln trying to summon the Ultimate Void, ultimately leading to her death at Luke's hands. This was further evidenced by Memmeln and her choir friends attempting to perform a forbidden ritual once again.

Luke Braveheart, as seen in episode 10 (image via MAPPA)

As the episode neared its end, all hell eventually broke loose, as the residents of the Last Town stormed the Nine Soldiers' castle to hunt down Natsuko. Alarmed by this sudden turn of events, Luke and Unio searched for Natsuko throughout the town.

When a group of people cornered Natsuko with the intent to kill her, the Voidists came to her rescue, leading her to believe that the story of A Tale of Perishing was not only reverting to its original form but that her presence somehow worsened things further.

The situation escalated when the Voids suddenly attacked the town again. Luke tried running away with Natsuko to protect her from the Voids, as well as from the townspeople who once cheered for her, reminiscent of how Destiny met her end in the original movie. While Luke tried to fend off the residents of the town, Natsuko tried to protect a young boy from a Void monster.

Unfortunately, Natsuko's final act of heroism ultimately led to both her and Unio being consumed by the Void. After that, the villagers united to defeat the Void with spears. As the villagers celebrated Natsuko's apparent demise, Luke stood frozen with a traumatized expression in his eyes, leaving us to wonder whether he would truly give up his humanity and transform into the Ultimate Void in Zenshu episode 11.

What to expect from Zenshu episode 11

The hype for Zenshu episode 11 is certainly through the roof. Not only will it confirm Natsuko and Unio's fate, but it could also show Luke going berserk and destroying the last Soul Future with his own hands—thus repeating the tragic ending of A Tale of Perishing.

