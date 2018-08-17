Annu Rani, Monika Chaudhary dropped from Asian Games squad

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Javelin thrower Annu Rani and 1500m runner Monika Chaudhary have been dropped from the Asian Games squad after their performance in the confirmatory trials were found to be unsatisfactory by the selection committee, Athletics Federation of India (AFI) said today.

The selection committee, which met under the chairmanship of Olympian GS Randhawa at AFI office here today, also asked shot putter Naveen Chikara to attempt one more trial on Monday.

Naveen was supposed to travel to Jakarta late tonight but is now been asked to stay back.

"Annu Rani and Monika Chaudhary were not selected as their performance in the confirmatory trials was not found to be satisfactory by the selection committee," said CK Valson, AFI secretary.

The confirmatory trials were held on August 15 at different venues.

Meanwhile, from the 400m group currently camping in Czech Republic, Anu Raghvan clocked 57.43m in 400m hurdles confirmatory trials to book a berth for Asian Games.

The AFI qualifying guideline for 400m hurdles was 57.52s.

Saritaben Gaikwad, who is already a part of the Indian 4x400m women's relay team, also gave a trial for 400m hurdles and clocked 57.04s.

All the other athletes who cleared the confirmatory trials are high jumper Chetan B and 50km race walker Sandeep Kumar, long jumpers Neena Pintoo and Nayana James, discus thrower Sandeep Kumari, Jauna Murmuin (400m hurdles) and Nirmala (400m)