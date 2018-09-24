Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Arpinder, Dharun, Chitra star attraction of National Open 2018

PTI
NEWS
News
13   //    24 Sep 2018, 22:31 IST

Bhubaneswar, Sep 24 (PTI) Asian Games gold medallist Arpinder Singh will be the biggest attraction at the 58th National Open Athletics Championships, to be held here from September 25 to 28.

Arpinder will be competing on the final day of the competition.

Arpinder, who became the first Indian triple jumper to claim a gold medal at the Asian Games last month, continued his rich vein of form, having won a bronze at the IAAF Continental Cup in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

The 25-year-old Arpinder was representing the Asia-Pacific team in the meet, held once every four years. He had jumped 16.77m in Jakarta and has a personal best of 17.17m which he recorded in 2014.

The 25-year-old will not be the only Asian medallist who will be in action at the season-ending championships at the Kalinga Stadium over the week.

Joining him at the four-day event will be Dharun Ayyasamy who won a silver medal with a new national record time of 48.96 seconds in the men's 400m hurdles and V Neena who claimed a silver medal in the women's long jump competition with a jump of 6.51m at the Gelora Bung Karno stadium in Jakarta last month.

Also featuring in the competition will be P U Chitra, who had won a bronze medal at the Continental Games.

Chitra had also won a gold medal at the Asian Championships

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Asian Games 2018: Men's 4x400m Relay Team wins Silver medal 
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: An analysis of India's medal chances in...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Complete list of medal winners
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: India's Athletics contingent for...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Dharun Ayyasamy wins Silver medal in...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: 10 things to know about Arpinder Singh,...
RELATED STORY
IAAF CONTINENTAL CUP OSTRAVA 2018 - Americas claim the...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: India's probable medal contenders
RELATED STORY
Neeraj Chopra: 5 interesting facts about the poster boy...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: 5 sports that brought India the most...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us