Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Billie Jean King among athletes opposing IAAF hormone policy

Associated Press
NEWS
News
4   //    11 Jul 2018, 01:30 IST
AP Image

NEW YORK (AP) — Billie Jean King is among more than 60 athletes urging international track and field's governing body to rescind its new standard on natural hormone levels for female runners.

The tennis great joined the athletes in an open letter asking the IAAF to end its policy passed in April that limits testosterone levels for middle-distance runners. Two sports groups — the Women's Sports Foundation and Athlete Ally — released the letter Tuesday.

Soccer's Megan Rapinoe, hockey's Meghan Duggan and softball's Jessica Mendoza are among the signees. They say the standard discriminates against female athletes and "no woman should be required to change her body" to compete in sports.

World and Olympic 800-meter champion Caster Semenya recently challenged the policy before the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The policy requires women to take birth control pills to lower testosterone levels and is to take effect Nov. 1.

Rapinoe pointed to the wingspan of swimmer Michael Phelps and height of basketball player Yao Ming.

"This is just another way in which sport governing bodies police dominant female athletes — but never our male counterparts," she said.

Relief for Dutee Chand, IAAF's new 'gender' policy will...
RELATED STORY
IAAF rules to limit testosterone levels for female runners
RELATED STORY
Athletics Federation of India targets 1000 IAAF qualified...
RELATED STORY
Caster Semenya athletics testosterone drama angers South...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Athletics Federation of India declares...
RELATED STORY
CWG 2018: 2 Indian track-and-field athletes breach...
RELATED STORY
IAAF shakes up 2019 Doha worlds schedule
RELATED STORY
K T Irfan, Rakesh Babu sent home from CWG for breach of...
RELATED STORY
CWG 2018: India to appeal against CGF decision to send...
RELATED STORY
Commonwealth Games 2018: Two Indian athletes banned from...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us