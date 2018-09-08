Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Chitra finishes creditable 4th, Jinson seventh in IAAF Continental Cup

PTI
NEWS
News
54   //    08 Sep 2018, 21:48 IST

Ostrava (Czech Republic), Sep 8 (PTI) PU Chitra finished a creditable fourth in women's 1500m race while Jinson Johnson ended seventh in men's 800m on the first day of the IAAF Continental Cup here Saturday.

Chitra, who had won a bronze in the just-concluded Asian Games, crossed the finishing line a surprised fourth place with a time of 4 minute 18.45 seconds in the eight-woman field. She had clocked 4:12.56 in Jakarta.

Winny Chebet of Kenya emerged as the winner in a time of 4:16.01 while Shelby Houlihan (4:16.36) of United States and Rababe Arafi (4:17.19) of Morocco took the silver and bronze respectively as all the competitors ran well below their best in the season-ending event.

The IAAF Continental Cup was competed in 37 events in men and women sections taken together with two athletes from the four regions of Europe, Americas, Africa and Asia-Pacific taking part in each of them. Chitra was representing Asia-Pacific.

In men's 800m, national record holder Johnson clocked 1:48.44 to end at seventh in the race won by Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir of Kenya who ran 1:46.50.

Johnson had clocked 1:46.35 while winning a silver in the Asian Games. He had broken the 42-year-old Sriram Singh's 800m record with a time of 1:45.65 during the National Inter-State Championships in June in Guwahati.

On the second and final day on Sunday, Neeraj Chopra (men's javelin throw), Arpinder Singh (men's triple jump), Mohd. Anas (men's 400m) and Sudha Singh (women's 3000m steeplechase) will be seen in action

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Asian Games 2018: Jinson Johnson wins gold in the men's...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Day 12, Indian medalists
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Stepping stone for India's tryst with...
RELATED STORY
Athletics - Track Events Men at Asian Games 2018 - India...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Jinson Johnson's 1500m win - An Olympic...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: 5 sports that brought India the most...
RELATED STORY
5 male sprinters besides Usain Bolt who deserve to be in...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: India's probable medal contenders
RELATED STORY
India's best athletic performances at Olympics
RELATED STORY
5 incredible records held by Usain Bolt that will not be...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us