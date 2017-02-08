Dibaba runs fastest ever women's 2,000 metres

by Reuters 08 Feb 2017, 03:38 IST

Athletics - IAAF Athletics Diamond League meeting Lausanne - Stade Olympique de la Pontaise, Lausanne, Switzerland - 25/8/2016 - Genzebe Dibaba of Ethiopia celebrates winning the women's 3,000 m competition. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

(Reuters) - Ethiopia's Genzebe Dibaba ran the fastest ever women's 2,000 metres at the indoor Miting Internacional de Catalunya meeting in Sabadell, Spain on Tuesday.

Her time of five minutes 23.75 seconds sliced almost seven seconds off the previous indoor world record of 5:30.53 set by Romania's Gabriela Szabo in 1998.

The IAAF, athletics' world governing body, said although the 2,000m is not an official indoor world record event, Dibaba’s performance was "an outright world record" as it was faster than the outdoor mark of 5:25.36 set by Ireland's Sonia O’Sullivan.

The 25-year-old Dibaba, a three-time world indoor champion, now owns the fastest recorded times indoors for the 1500m, mile, 2,000m, 3,000m, two miles and 5,000m as well as the outdoor 1500m world record.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ken Ferris)