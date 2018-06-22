Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Lankan trio admit to breaching Level 3 offence

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 22 Jun 2018, 13:26 IST
5

Dubai, Jun 22 (PTI) The Sri Lankan team management, including skipper Dinesh Chandimal, has accepted the ICC's charge of acting against the spirit of the game by refusing to take the field in the second Test against the West Indies after a ball-tampering row.

Chandimal, coach Chandika Hathurusinghe and manager Asanka Gurusinha have admitted to their role in team's refusal to take the field during the second Test at St Lucia, the ICC said in a statement.

Following their admission, the ICC appointed Michael Beloff QC as the Judicial Commissioner to hear the case to determine the appropriate sanction as according to the ICC code of conduct it breaches Article 2.3.1, a Level 3 offence, which relates to "conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game".

The three were charged by the ICC chief executive David Richardson on Tuesday for their involvement in the incident at the start of Saturday's play, which caused a two-hour delay in the start of play.

Chandimal had been found guilty by the ICC for attempting to change the condition of the ball after video evidence indicated that he applied saliva to it shortly after putting what the the world body suggested was a sweet into his mouth.

The Sri Lankan skipper, however, appealed against match referee Javagal Srinath's verdict of banning him for one Test match.

Beloff will hear Chandimal's appeal today to establish the procedural schedule on the Level 3 charges.

All Level 3 breaches carry an imposition of between four and eight suspension points and attracts a ban for 2 to 4 Tests or 4 to 8 ODIs

