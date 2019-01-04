×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manu Bhaker reminds Haryana sports minister of promised Rs 2 crore award

PTI
NEWS
News
4   //    04 Jan 2019, 18:47 IST

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Teenage shooting sensation Manu Bhaker Friday reminded Haryana sports minister, Anil Vij, of a Rs 2 crore cash award promise, which he made after her Youth Olympic gold medal, but is yet to fulfil.

The 16-year-old Bhaker caught the attention with her stunning exploits in shooting ranges across the world, winning multiple gold in her maiden senior World Cup, Commonwealth Games, besides the top prize at the Youth Olympics last October.

The pistol shooter, hailing from Goria village in Jhajjar, posted screenshots of Vij's tweet in which he had promised her cash award to the tune of Rs 2 crore on behalf of the state government.

"Sir Please confirm if it is correct... Or just Jumla (sic)," Bhaker wrote on Twitter.

After Bhaker had become the first Indian shooter to win gold at Youth Olympics, Vij had tweeted, "Congratulations to Manu Bhaker for winning shooting gold in Youth Olympics.

"Haryana government will give a cash prize of Rs 2 crore to Manu Bhaker for winning this gold. Previous governments used to pay Rs 10 lakh only."

The shooter also felt that someone in the Haryana government has been playing "games" with the money that was to be awarded to the medallists.

As per the state government's changed policy, which came into effect before the Youth Olympics, Rs 2 crore was marked for the gold medallists, Rs 1.25 crore for silver medallists and Rs 80 lakh for the bronze winners. Before that, the YOG medallists would get Rs 10 lakh, Rs 7.5 lakh and Rs 5 lakh in descending order.

However, the government again revised its policy last December and brought the amount down to Rs 1 crore for gold, Rs 65 lakh for silver and Rs 40 lakh for the bronze medallists.

Bhaker's father Ram Kishan Bhaker, who is a chief engineer in the Merchant Navy, said moves such as this can break the morale of athletes.

Advertisement

"Far from motivating sportspersons, such moves will break their morale. She is yet to get the promised cash award and now they have revised the policy again. I really hope enough thought is given before they finalise something. Otherwise, it can be detrimental to an athlete's career," Bhaker senior told PTI.

Bhaker had a phenomenal year in 2018 when she won the Commonwealth Games gold in Gold Coast, a month after winning gold in the 10m air pistol individual and team events at the ISSF World Cup in Guadalajara, which was her maiden appearance in a senior meet

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Asian Games 2018: India's probable medal contenders
RELATED STORY
Borosil shares support for the Indian athletes headed to...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: An analysis of India's overall performance
RELATED STORY
5 Women athletes from Kerala who took their game and...
RELATED STORY
5 of the biggest feuds in Indian sporting history
RELATED STORY
Kip Keino innocent but reputation has suffered, lawyer says
RELATED STORY
Commonwealth Games 2018: Full list of 221 Indian athletes...
RELATED STORY
6 "path-breakers" in Indian sports
RELATED STORY
IAAF maintains doping ban on Russia
RELATED STORY
Keino given more time to report to police in corruption case
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us