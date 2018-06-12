Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Murali runs 2nd best time in 10,000m, puts himself as medal contender at Asiad

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 12 Jun 2018, 16:48 IST
11

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Young long distance runner Gavit Murali Kumar bagged a gold in men's 10,000m race at the Gouden Spike meeting in Leiden, Netherlands by clocking the second best ever timing by an Indian in the event as the country's track and field athletes continued their build-up for the upcoming Asian Games.

The 21-year-old Kumar, a bright talent from Gujarat, clocked a personal best of 28 minute 43.34 seconds, the best by an Indian in the ongoing season. It was also the second fastest time by an Indian ever in the distance, just short of long-distance coach Surendra Singh's national record of 28:02.89, which he had set at Vigo, Spain in 2008.

Kumar's earlier best was 29:33.85 during the Federation Cup in Patiala in March.

The men's 10,000m bronze medal winner in the 2014 Asian Games had clocked 28:45.65.

The Gouden Spike is one of the top meetings in The Netherlands. Its current European Athletics status is Outdoor Meetings with National Permit.

Meanwhile, Indian athletes continued their preparations by taking part in various competitions during their training-cum-exposure tour of Europe.

In Poland, Hima Das clocked a personal best of 23.22 in the 200m. She had run 23.37 in this event during the Federation Cup in March. The national record in this event stands at 22.82 in the name of Saraswati Saha. Hima Das had finished sixth in 400m in the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Muhammed Anas also marked his personal best of 20.74 in the 200m on his way to winning the race. He had set a new national record of 45.31 seconds in 400m at Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, becoming only the third Indian man to make the CWG final round.

In the women's 400m, MR Poovamma came first with a time of 52.94, followed by Nithyashree at second, who clocked a personal best of 53.27. Vismaya V came in third with a personal best of 53.30 seconds. Arokia Rajiv won the men's 400m with a season-best timing of 46.20 seconds

