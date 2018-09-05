Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Nadal looks within to find way past Thiem

PTI
NEWS
News
25   //    05 Sep 2018, 16:42 IST

New York, Sep 5 (AFP) Rafael Nadal, trapped in a nightmare first set against Dominic Thiem in the quarter-finals of the US Open, knew where to look for answers.

He didn't cast his eyes toward the support team in his box, or send his racquets out to be restrung.

"When these things happen, normally I am not the guy that looks at the string or looks at the box or looks at the racquet," said Nadal, who absorbed a 6-0 loss of the opening set, winning just seven points as Thiem rode roughshod over him in 24 minutes.

"I am the guy to look at myself," Nadal said.

"I needed to move forward, to change that dynamic, and I did. But the first step to change that dynamic is not to find an excuse on the racquet or on the string or on something that is not the truth. The only truth is that you have to do things better to be able to fight for the point and fight for the match."

That's just what the 17-time Grand Slam champion did over the course of a 4-hour 49-minute epic that concluded at 2:04 a.m. on Wednesday.

When it was all over, Nadal was happy to be in a seventh US Open semi-final, but even happier that he'd done everything he could to turn the match around.

"I played a lot of long and tough matches in my career. That's one more today," he said after his 0-6, 6-4, 7-5, 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/5) win.

"In some way when you give everything that you have, win or lose the personal satisfaction when you give everything and you play with the right attitude is the same

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Where, when and who will host the 2022 Asian Games?
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Stepping stone for India's tryst with...
RELATED STORY
Neeraj Chopra- A talent to savour 
RELATED STORY
Analysis of Indian Performance at 18th Asian Games...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: India Schedule Today, Match List for...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Hima Das, Dutee Chand and Muhammed Anas...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Anu Raghavan misses out on a 400m...
RELATED STORY
Asian games 2018 : First look at India's expectations...
RELATED STORY
5 male sprinters besides Usain Bolt who deserve to be in...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: 5 events where India excelled 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us