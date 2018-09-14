Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Play Usain Bolt in defence, says Spain's World Cup-winning coach

PTI
NEWS
News
22   //    14 Sep 2018, 09:25 IST

Sydney, Sep 14 (AFP) World Cup-winning coach Vicente del Bosque has some advice for sprint king Usain Bolt's new Australian club -- play him in defence.

The Jamaican superstar has been handed the chance to train with the Central Coast Mariners for an indefinite period in a bid to prove he has what it takes to earn a professional playing contract.

The eight-time Olympic champion made his debut late last month in a 20-minute cameo as a substitute during a friendly, starting in his favoured left wing position.

He nearly scored but tired quickly and admitted he was not match-fit, with Australian pundits saying he had plenty of work ahead to make the grade.

Del Bosque, whose eight-year reign as Spain coach ended after their last-16 exit at Euro 2016, said it was possible Bolt could fulfil his dream of becoming a footballer, despite being 32.

"For a team that counter-attacks hard and transitions quickly into open space, sure (he would fit in). It would be possible, of course," de Bosque, who guided Spain to the 2010 World Cup title, told the Olympic Channel.

But he suggested the 100m world record holder would be better in defence than up front.

"With space, he could be a very good footballer," said del Bosque, who also steered Real Madrid to Champions League success.

"He could be a full-back that covers a lot of space, but it depends, because it's not just about covering 100, or 60 or 70 metres of the pitch.

"It's about doing it many times over and that requires stamina which I don't know whether he has or not -- although I'm sure he has prepared.

"Without a doubt as a full-back, with his back towards the crowd and the touchline, that's where he would be most useful." Bolt, who retired from athletics last year, has previously tried out with clubs in Germany, South Africa and Norway, to no avail.

He has acknowledged the pace and rhythm of football is completely different to the athletics track and said it will take time to adjust.

Del Bosque believes that if Bolt makes it as a footballer, it will rank alongside his greatest achievements.

"To start playing professional football at the age of 32 isn't normal," he said.

"But he has won a lot during his 32 years of life and, he has earned the right to say: 'Hey, I want to be a footballer

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
5 male sprinters besides Usain Bolt who deserve to be in...
RELATED STORY
10 things you need to know about Usain Bolt, the fastest...
RELATED STORY
Usain Bolt to make run at pro soccer in Australia
RELATED STORY
5 incredible records held by Usain Bolt that will not be...
RELATED STORY
Commonwealth Games 2018: Usain Bolt hints at return from...
RELATED STORY
10 greatest 100m runners in Olympics history
RELATED STORY
Commonwealth Games 2018: 10 things you need to know about...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 celebration styles made iconic by iconic sportsmen
RELATED STORY
5 most memorable moments in Athletics at the Olympics
RELATED STORY
Freak Streaks: Unbelievable streaks in individual sports!
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us