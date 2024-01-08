3 players the Red Sox could pivot for after Teoscar Hernandez's Dodgers deal

Fans of the Boston Red Sox must be frustrated this winter, as another of the team's reported targets has signed elsewhere. On Sunday, news broke that Teoscar Hernández had agreed terms with the Los Angeles Dodgers on a one-year, $23.5 million deal.

This leaves Boston having to pivot and focus on other targets, which has been something of a theme this offseason. With that in mind, here are three players the Red Sox could target next:

3 Red Sox targets following Teoscar Hernandez's Dodgers deal

#1, Jorge Soler

Numerous teams are interested in free agent Jorge Soler and Boston is said to be leading the pack. Given that they have missed out on multiple targets from this position already, they will likely do everything in their power to avoid that happening here.

There are some worries about Soler as an outfielder, given the way the Miami Marlins have used him over the past few seasons. While the Toronto Blue Jays, Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks are also looking at the designated hitter and outfielder, Boston could use his signature.

#2, Shōta Imanaga

While Boston was among the four finalists for pitcher Shōta Imanaga, they appear to have fallen out of contention over the past 48 hours. The consensus was that there were concerns about Imanaga's ability to limit home runs in the MLB and that the Red Sox didn't want to overpay to land him.

However, after missing out on another player, Boston needs reinforcement and a starting pitcher like Imanaga could be just the injection the team needs to push on in 2024. If they are to acquire him, they will have to hurry, as Imanaga's posting window closes on Jan. 11.

#3, Jesus Luzardo

Boston has also been linked to a trade for left-handed pitcher Jesus Luzardo of the Miami Marlins. They are not alone in their interest, as the New York Yankees are also rumored to be looking at Luzardo.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that Luzardo would "look mighty good" on the Red Sox, and the 26-year-old posted a 3.58 ERA in 178.2 innings pitched in 2023. It will be interesting to see if Boston agrees with Passan and pursue the pitcher.

