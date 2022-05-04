Los Angeles Angels vs Boston Red Sox Prediction & Match Preview - May 5th | MLB Season 2022

The Boston Red Sox will welcome the Los Angeles Angels to their home field, Fenway Park, this week for a three-game series that will be the first meeting of two series the teams are due to play this year.

With a record of 15-9, the Angels stand at the top of their division, the American League East. Even after splitting a four-game series against the Chicago White Sox, Mike Trout's team is still 2.5 games ahead of the second-placed Houston Astros.

The Red Sox, meanwhile, are nursing a record of 9-14, putting them eight whole games back of the top spot in the AL East.

Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Angels Boston Red Sox

Date & Time: Wednesday, May 5, 2:35 p.m. EDT

Venue: Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts

Los Angeles Angels Preview

The Los Angeles Angels have perhaps been the biggest surprise for baseball fans this season. Everyone expected the defending AL champion Astros to secure the top spot in the AL West early on and stay there. So far, the Astros, though they have been bridging the gap, still trail the explosive Angels.

Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani, and Jared Walsh have all been on fire. The Angels have scored 110 runs this season, which puts them in first place in the MLB in the category. The hits have been coming from up and down their lineup.

Starting on the mound for the Angels will be Reid Detmers, who will be looking for his second win of the year.

Los Angeles Angels Key Player - Taylor Ward

In addition to Mike Trout, utility man Taylor Ward has broken on to the scene this season with zest. Ward, 28, is looking to play his first full season in the MLB. Last year, Ward played 65 games for the Angels and hit eight home runs along with 33 RBIs.

"3 straight XBH from Ward, Ohtani, and @MikeTrout gives the @Angels a 9-2 lead!" - @ MLB

Ward nearly hit for the cycle last week against the Cleveland Guardians. His batting average of .390 is currently the highest in the MLB. Ward is a man on a mission, and it will be fun watching him try and secure a permanent spot with the Angels.

Los Angeles Angels Predicted Lineup

Taylor Ward, RF Mike Trout, CF Shohei Ohtani, DH Anthony Rendon, 3B Jo Adell, LF Jared Walsh, 1B Max Stassi, C David Fletcher, 2B Andrew Velazquez, SS

Pitcher: Reid Detmers

Boston Red Sox Preview

Alex Cora's Boston Red Sox are slipping fast. They have not won a series since their April 15-17 matchup with the Minnesota Twins. In their most recent series against the Baltimore Orioles, the Red Sox lost two of three, getting outscored by the last placed team in their division by a score of 12-7 over the course of the series.

🧐 @StantonTruther This is what they meant by “Red Sox in 4” This is what they meant by “Red Sox in 4” 😭😭😭 https://t.co/5llsFcm0fW

"This is what they meant by “Red Sox in 4” - @ Stanton Truther

Starting on the mound for the Sox will be Rich Hill, who is looking for his first win of the season.

Boston Red Sox Key Player - Rich Hill

It has already been an emotional season for Boston-native Rich Hill. Last month, he pitched against the Twins on Patriots Day at Fenway just after his 94-year-old father had passed away.

Hill is a 17-year veteran pitcher who has come back home to the Boston Red Sox to pitch in what will likely be his last season. In four starts, Hill is 0-1 on the season with an ERA of 3.71. Watch out for Rich Hill to be pushing extra hard for his first victory in a Sox jersey.

Boston Red Sox Predicted Lineup

Enrique Hernandez, CF Rafael Devers, 3B J.D. Martinez, DH Alex Verdugo, LF Bobby Dalbec, 1B Trevor Story, 2B Jackie Bradley Jr., RF Christian Vazquez, C Jonatha Arrauz, SS

Pitcher: Rich Hill

Boston Red Sox vs Baltimore Orioles Predicition

The Angels are watching the Houston Astros in their rearview mirror and are anxious to keep some space between them and their bitter rivals. The Red Sox however, are in a slump that could cost them their season if they do not fix their ways. It looks as though the Angels caught the Sox at a perfect time to capitalize on a victory. Our prediction: Angels. 5-4.

Where to watch the LA Angels and Boston Red Sox

Los Angeles Angels

TV: FOX WEST

Livestream: MLB.TV

Boston Red Sox

TV: NESN +

Livestream: MLB.TV

The Angels will likely have Shohei Ohtani, who left Monday's game in Chicago with groin tightness. It will be up to a veteran like Rich Hill to control and manage the young and eager Angels bats. We will see what happens soon.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt