Baseball Tokyo Olympics 2020: When and where to watch, group standings, schedule, TV listings & LIVE streaming details

Baseball at Tokyo Olympics 2020 is sure to grab a lot of eyeballs as host Japan and favorite US will compete with Mexico, Dominican Republic, Israel and South Korea for the coveted gold medal. The baseball event at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 starts with group stages — involving two groups with three teams each. Group A consists of Japan, Mexico and Dominican Republic. Group B has Israel, South Korea and US.

How to watch Tokyo Olympics 2020 in the USA? TV and LIVE streaming details

Each baseball team will play a round-robin schedule in the group and a total of six baseball matches will be played in the group stages. The baseball event's knockout stage will see the teams play in a double-elimination format. The top two ranked teams from the two groups will get a "bye" to one quarterfinal. Meanwhile, the second and third-ranked teams from the groups will play each other with the winners from the two games advancing to the other quarterfinal.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: When and where to watch in US, TV and live streaming details

The losing teams will stay in the loser's bracket. The winner of each quarterfinal game will face-off in the first semifinal match and the winner of the match advancing to the gold medal match. The loser will play the second semifinal against a team advancing from the loser's bracket. The winner of that semifinal will make it to the gold medal game. The losing team will play for the bronze medal.

¡BIIIIIIICAAAAAAAAMPEEEEEOOOONEEEES!🏆



EL 13 ES NUESTRO 🤩 pic.twitter.com/BVGfuYJAtS — Tomateros de Culiacán (@clubtomateros) January 31, 2021

Read: US at Tokyo Olympics 2020: How many gold medals can America win?

Baseball Tokyo Olympics 2020: When and where to watch, TV listings & LIVE streaming details

NBC Universal is the official broadcasting network in the US for the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The baseball competition can be watched on all local NBC stations on network television. Viewers can also watch live streaming of baseball games at the Tokyo Olympics on nbcolympics.com, NBC Sports and Peacock app.

Gymnastics Tokyo Olympics LIVE streaming details: When and where to watch, schedule & timings

Baseball Tokyo Olympics 2020: Group standings and schedule with timings

USWNT Tokyo Olympics Schedule with LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch, roster and opponents

Group A

Japan

Mexico

Dominican Republic

Group B

Israel

South Korea

United States

US Swimming at Tokyo Olympics 2020: When and where to watch, schedule & timings (Pacific Time)

Baseball at Tokyo Olympics 2020 schedule

27 July 2021 - Tuesday

Group A: Dominican Republic vs Japan at 11pm EDT

29 July 2021 - Thursday

Group B: Israel vs South Korea at 6am EDT

Group A: Mexico vs Dominican Republic at 11pm EDT

30 July 2021 - Friday

Group B: United States vs Israel at 6am EDT

Group A: Japan vs Mexico at 11pm EDT

31 July 2021 - Saturday

Group B: South Korea vs United States at 6am EDT

3X3 basketball at Tokyo Olympics: Teams, schedule, LIVE streaming details

31 July 2021 - Saturday

Knockout Stage Game 1: A3 vs B3 at 11pm EDT

1 August 2021 - Sunday

Knockout Stage Game 2: A2 vs B2 at 6am EDT

Knockout Stage Game 3: Game 1 winner vs Game 2 winner at 11pm EDT

2 August 2021 - Monday

Knockout Stage Game 4: A1 vs B1 at 6am EDT

3 August 2021 - Tuesday

Knockout Stage Game 5: Game 3 loser vs Game 2 loser at 6am EDT

Knockout Stage Game 6: Game 5 winner vs Game 4 loser at 11pm EDT

4 August 2021 - Wednesday

Semifinal Game 1: Game 3 winner vs Game 4 winner at 6am EDT

5 August 2021 - Thursday

Semifinal Game 2: Game 6 winner vs Game 7 loser at 6am EDT

6 August 2021 - Friday

Bronze Medal: Semifinal 1 loser vs Semifinal 2 loser at 11pm EDT

7 August 2021 - Saturday

Gold Medal: Semifinal 1 winner vs Semifinal 2 winner at 6am EDT

Edited by Diptanil Roy