NBA DPOY Power Rankings 2023-24: Top 5 candidates Anthony Davis feature after Week 3

The NBA DPOY award is one of the major achievements that an NBA player can attain at the end of the season. As the saying goes in basketball, 'defense wins championships', the importance of a player leading the team in anchoring the defensive end can help a team go up further in the NBA standings.

Here are five players who have stood out on the defensive side of the basketball court after the first three weeks of the 2023-24 NBA season.

5 players who are frontrunners in the NBA DPOY award

#5 - Rudy Gobert

The Minnesota Timberwolves are third in the NBA Western Conference standings and aside from Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards leading the scoring attack, Rudy Gobert has been taking care of business on the defensive end.

Averaging 12.2 points, 12.8 rebounds and 2.2 blocks, Gobert is a staple on the DPOY rankings just because of his interior presence. Besides he has won the DPOY thrice in a row from 2020 to 2022.

#4 - Anthony Davis

The only reason why Anthony Davis is lower in this list is because of the LA Lakers' current record of 5-5.

Nonetheless, a healthy AD is menacing on both ends of the floor. He has been averaging 23.9 points, 12.0 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game. AD has only missed one game for the Lakers and he can go higher once his team wins more games.

#3 - Victor Wembanyama

An NBA DPOY and ROY in the same year? It is quite possible as Victor Wembanyama is using that seven-foot-four frame of his to bother the offense of opposing teams.

In just 10 games, he has been averaging 2.4 blocks but what is surprising is he also has 1.1 steals a night. More than the statistics, the trajectory of Wemby's talents will just get better in time this season as he improves rapidly.

#2 - Evan Mobley

In his third year in the league, Evan Mobley has been anchoring the Cavs' defense alongside Jarrett Allen. He has been stepping up this year with 1.8 blocks along with 10.3 rebounds a night. Mobley has a good chance of stealing the NBA DPOY especially since they are winning more than the top player on this list.

#1 - Jaren Jackson Jr.

With no Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. has more to carry on his shoulders. The reigning NBA DPOY has improved its numbers to 20.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks.

The team's depth is currently shallow and JJJ's minutes will certainly be valuable. Furthermore, he has been keeping himself healthy and has not missed any game so far in the 2023-24 season.