"Going to blink, and he's going to be back": Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr on Ja Morant's absence and their slow start to 2023-24 (Exclusive)

If only Ja Morant didn’t have to serve a 25-game suspension for flashing a gun for the second time on social media. If only Steven Adams (right knee) and Brandon Clarke (left Achilles tendon) didn’t suffer season-ending injuries.

Then perhaps the Memphis Grizzlies would have started the 2023-24 season with something better than the Western Conference’s worst record (2-8).

Beyond beating an LA Clippers team that has struggled with integrating James Harden, the Grizzlies sounded upbeat. Part of that has to do with Morant still participating in team practices, film sessions and team dinners. That has boosted team morale for reasons beyond Morant’s skills as a two-time NBA All-Star.

“Very positive,” Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. said about Morant’s spirits. “They’re always very positive.”

Jackson spoke with Sportskeeda about Morant’s presence, his outlook on defending his Defensive Player of the Year trophy and lessons from Team USA’s fourth-place finish at the FIBA World Cup.

Jaren Jackson Jr interview (Exclusive)

Editor’s note: The following one-on-one conversation has been condensed and edited

How have you handled the tough start to the season?

Jackson: “I have a fresh mind. I don’t think about anything too much. It’s just how I would treat any other season. It’s been a long season, obviously. But I just stay with it.”

What enables you to do that?

Jackson: “My teammates. My teammates help me. They’re in it, too. You’re never doing anything alone. It’s a team sport for a reason. I’m glad that it’s not tennis.”

[Grizzlies coach] Taylor Jenkins said you’re “one of the best pros you’ve been around and one of the best workers I’ve been around.” What does your day-to-day look like?

Jackson: “Meetings and films. More meetings and more film. Then events and sleep. That’s how I spend my day. You have a schedule and you follow it. You know if you get everything done you’re going to improve and chip away at a lot of things with your game and off-the-court stuff. You’re always going to improve. So, stick to the schedule and stick to the plan that you make.

Even with that, what have been the challenges you all have been going through without Ja, with Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke having season-ending injuries?

Jackson: “You feel for the guys who are out. There are new lineups every other game. So you have to get that chemistry any way that you can. It’s not necessarily a challenge. But there’s always something new. Everybody is enjoying it, though. Everybody has different opportunities. You never know what’s going to happen.”

You’ve already had a major role. But how has it shifted for you without Adams and Clarke?

Jackson: “I’m way more physical. That’s the thing that I miss the most, especially with Steven. Then there’s BC’s jumping ability and screening ability. They are more traditional big guys, and I play off of them a lot. Now I got to be able to do all of that. But we have Bismack [Biyombo] now, so that helps. But I can do both [roles]. I can go inside-out. It’s shooting and banging. I just have to get the strength. I also guard more people. There are different types of people. There are bigs and guards that can switch. It’s kind of similar to last year because I played with Steve last year.

How does your approach differ while guarding bigs vs while defending guards?

Jackson: “You just have to be ready for what’s coming. You have to be in a stance. You have to be ready to take bumps. You can’t relax. You have to understand they’re going to be coming at you every single minute of the game.”

Taylor said you, Desmond Bane and Marcus Smart have had important leadership roles this season with all the key absences. What are you guys doing?

Jackson: “We just talk about stuff off the court on how we want to do certain things. We’re grown as hell now. It’s pretty simple. We’re leaders in our own lives. Now you just bring it to the team and mesh it well. They’ve been responsive. We have new guys coming in that had leadership roles on their teams. Then you have us. Everybody takes on the responsibility. Ja is also still very much around.

What’s it been like to have him around?

Jackson: “It’s normal. He’s not playing. But it’s normal.”

What’s your outlook on being able to get through almost another month without him?

Jackson: “I’m not tripping about it. I’m going to blink, and he’s going to be back. We’re halfway to that point.”

Do you consider DPOY a goal again this season?

Jackson: “Always.”

What will it take to repeat?

Jackson: “Win games. All I have to do is win games, and then it works out.”

What do you think of Taylor going to bat for you and criticizing the officials over your recent ejection?

Jackson: “It’s great. That’s my dog right there. You got to have a guy like that in your foxhole. I definitely talk highly of him. I can’t thank him enough.”

Taylor was pretty frustrated that you weren’t getting calls. How have you held up through that?

Jackson: “It’s easy. That’s why I’ve only been tossed once. It’s easy for the most part. You might slip up here or there. But it’s pretty easy.”

What do you take away from playing at Team USA?

Jackson: “It was a new group and new guys. It was interesting to play for new coaches. It builds me for stuff like this with playing on different rosters. There is just a lot of pride. You go out there and play for your country. It was great being with guys in a foreign place and learning a lot of stuff.

What were the lessons learned after coming up short in the FIBA World Cup?

Jackson: “Win; don’t lose. You can’t lose in single-elimination (tournaments). There are different teams everywhere. But you never know. People have to know that other teams are going to play with a lot of pride against you. You have to cut that off. You keep the stars on the other teams quiet because they’re really going to be stars for their country.”

I presume you are interested in playing at the 2024 Olympics?

Jackson: “For sure.”

Have you gotten word on whether they’re interested?

Jackson: “I haven’t gotten the word. I’ll do it if they ask me. It’s random. You never know. It’s whenever they want to call.”