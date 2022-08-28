"Nolan Arenado's got that dad strength now" “That was brutal” - MLB world reacts to St. Louis Cardinals shocking finish in playoff atmosphere

The St. Louis Cardinals were looking to recover from a blowout 11-4 defeat at the hands of the Atlanta Braves on Friday night. In another series with playoff implications, the Tomahawks looked to keep on rolling. But this one wouldn't come easy. At least, not if Nolan Arenado had any say in the matter. He had another MVP-worthy performance at the plate.

Without giving away too much too soon, we'll show you how things got to that point in this MLB powerhouse matchup. Nolan Arenado was center stage in a closely contested see-saw battle that threw sarcasm in the direction of new father, Arenado.

St. Louis sought to close the gap in game two. Hoping to put a cherry on top after the pregame induction of three prized players in the team's Hall of Fame, here's how it unfolded.

The game began with a pitcher's duel between former New York Yankees hurler Jordan Montgomery and Charlie Mortin. Montgomery has been trending up lately, thanks in large part to confidence in his fastball and the fearlessness to throw any pitch in any count.

Jordan Montgomery's confidence in his fastball has followed him into recent outings for the Cardinals.

However, Montgomery's confidence met the wake-up call of the Atlanta Braves offense. Montgomery started strong. Both pitchers surrendered no runs through three. That's when the power surge began as Atlanta broke a scoreless tie in the fourth. With two on and nobody out, veteran catcher Travis D'Arnaud went with the location on a pitch out of the zone away.

The Braves tacked on some insurance when a seeing-eye dribbler by Harris found a hole between the infielders found centerfield grass. That extended the lead to 4-0 before the conclusion of the top half of the fourth.

But the St. Louis Cardinals wouldn't go quietly in the home half of the fourth. They got on the scoreboard with some power of their own. This time, it was Andrew Knizner providing the pop with a runner on base to cut the lead in half 4-2.

After four, with a 4-2 score in favor of the Atlanta Braves, it was "Austin Riley doing Austin Riley things" in the visitors half of the fifth.

That gave the Braves a little more cushion with a 5-2 lead.

But the St. Louis Cardinals weren't finished. The exchange of power blows continued as a two-run shot off the bat of National League MVP hopeful Nolan Arenado brought the Cardinals within striking distance, trailing 5-4.

For Arenado, it marked the third hit of the game, bringing him a triple away from the cycle. He would eventually go 4-4 on the night with two singles, a double, and a home run.

The Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals with an MLB playoff finish

Kenley Jansen closes it out for the Atlanta Braves in the 9th

As the ninth drew closer, the St. Louis Cardinals comeback window dwindled as the Braves showcased sparkling defense to match their offensive prowess.

With the Tomahawks still leading 5-4, Kenley Jansen came in to try and close it out in the ninth. But the St. Louis Cardinals just wouldn't go away in the home half of the ninth when the bases were loaded for Corey Dickerson for this chopper to tie the game with one out.

In a thrilling finish of epic proportions, the Cards' resilience paid off as O'neill came to the plate in a game knotted up at five. In a most unlikely walk-off, Jansen did this:

For the Atlanta Braves, it marked the most atrocious outcome for a team that looked destined for yet another tense win. This about sums up the heartbreak for the Tomahawks.

Give the St. Louis Cardinals credit for gutting and clawing back into this before some late-inning magic. It's sure to be a thrilling conclusion tomorrow night in St. Louis. Even when the season ends, this battle isn't over.

