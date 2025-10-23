"Not even Scott Boras can save him" - Fans see bleak future for Nick Castellanos after he hires new agency

Though he started the year as a regular in the Philadelphia Phillies' outfield, veteran Nick Castellanos saw his playing time reduced as the season went on. As a result, the 33-year-old's future is shrouded by uncertainty heading into the winter.

Previously a client of 'super agent' Scott Boras, Castellanos and Boras cut ties before the beginning of the 2025 season, and the outfielder served as his own agent for the past year.

Now, ahead of a hugely important offseason, Castellanos has decided to hire Mato Sports Agency, run by agent Gene Mato. Insider Jon Heyman took to X on Wednesday to inform fans of the development.

"Nick Castellanos has hired Mato Sports Management to represent him" Heyman posted to X

Despite hiring a capable representative, many fans foresaw a bleak future for Castellanos off the back of an underwhelming season.

"Not even Scott Boras can save him. It’s over Nick!" a fan wrote

"Does he have connections in Japan? Cause that’s where Nick will be playing next year" another fan commented

"KBO is gonna be perfect for him" another fan replied

"Guess he’s good as gone from the Phils. Legit thanks for the memories, Nick." another fan responded

"Big Whiff Nick had his moments and I thank him for it. Hope he ends up in Miami or Pittsburgh where not much is expected from him and he can daydream all he wants." another fan shared

"Time for Nick to move along, I think. Thanks for a mostly fun four years. He’ll get $20 million next season in any event and a chance to start clean and happy elsewhere." another fan posted

"We'll see what happens" - Phillies POBO Dave Dombrowski keep things vague when asked about Nick Castellanos' future

One of the hottest talking points, as far as the Philadelphia Phillies are concerned, towards the end of the 2025 season, was the souring relationship between Nick Castellanos and manager Rob Thomson.

With Thomson now set to carry on as skipper for the 2026 season, this may spell the end of Castellanos' time at Citizen's Bank Park.

On Thursday, October 16, Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski was quizzed about Castellanos' future. As reported by insider Todd Zolecki of MLB.com, the executive refrained from divulging much information.

"Well, we’ll see what happens. I mean, I’m not going to get into specific players that are on our roster, under contract, but the things that you talked about are accurate, but we'll see what happens." Dombrowski said

Rob Thomson (L), Nick Castellanos (R) - Source: Getty

Though it is is reported that the Phillies are actively looking at offloading Castellanos this offseason, the $20 million salary owed to him for the 2026 season remains a massive deterrent for interested franchises.

