Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines, Picks and Prediction - August 26 | 2022 MLB Season

The Toronto Blue Jays will kick off a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels at Rogers Centre tonight at 7:07 p.m. EDT.

The Blue Jays enter this series after sweeping the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. The series win increased their record to 67-55 and cemented their hold on a Wild Card spot in the American League East.

The Angels, on the other hand, enter the series after a dismal five-game losing streak and a series sweep by the Tampa Bay Rays. Their chances of making the playoffs are all but over. They don't have much to play for since they are misfiring in both pitching and hitting. They currently sit 15 games behind the Seattle Mariners, who are on course to clinch the third and final spot for the AL Wild Card.

Mitch White will start on the mound for the Blue Jays. He has a 1-3 record, a 3.63 ERA, and a 1.30 WHIP this year. The Blue Jays have won two of his three starts. He also had a strong outing last time out, pitching 4.0 innings and only allowing the New York Yankees one earned run.

White has also performed better at home, as shown by a 2.78 ERA. The Blue Jays' bullpen allows only 3.74 runs per game, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Blue Jays are seventh in Major League Baseball in terms of home runs with 152. The Blue Jays are third in the MLB this season with a .430 slugging percentage, helped by 394 extra-base hits. No team has a higher batting average than Toronto's .263 AVG this year. With 582 runs scored, the Blue Jays are sixth in the league in terms of scoring.

Reid Detmers will start the game for the Angels. He presently has a record of 4-4, a 3.66 ERA, and a 1.15 WHIP. His opponents have had a difficult time regularly getting on base, and this season, he has also played well on the road. He is 2-2 with a 4.29 ERA, and when he pitches outside of his ballpark, his ERA increases by .5 runs.

Detmers' most recent start saw him throw 4.1 innings, but the Detroit Tigers managed to score 10 hits and four runs against him. They struck him hard early in the game, and he was unable to pitch past that point.

With 136 total home runs, the Angels are the 13th-best in the league. The Angels have a .375 slugging percentage and are currently 24th in the AL. In the MLB, Los Angeles' batting average of .226 is third-worst.

The Angels' offense, which averages 3.7 runs per game, ranks 25th in the MLB with 467 total runs. With a .294 on-base percentage, Los Angeles is ranked 27th in baseball. At 9.7 times per game, the Angels' hitters strike out the most in baseball.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Angels Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Los Angeles Angels +152 +1.5 (-137) Over 8.5 (-110) Toronto Blue Jays -180 -1.5 (+114) Under 8.5 (+110)

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Angels Best Picks

Picks

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B, Toronto Blue Jays (DraftKings $5.6k, FanDuel $4.0k).

If the lower total is not made accessible to gamblers, the scenario with the Toronto bullpen tonight is enough to load up on the over 8.5 and even 9. The Jays may only have three pitchers available tonight in the bullpen.

With White expected to record fewer than 15 strikeouts, Kikuchi will be the one who needs to log innings. With the exception of the past 1–2 innings, he has no experience in the bullpen and is probably not too happy about his new position. He hasn't looked well during this transition, and his -0.8 WAR ranks worst in the league, making him maybe the worst pitcher in baseball (min. 70 innings).

Prediction

The Blue Jays are coming off a strong series sweep against the Red Sox. Mitch White will look to do early damage from the mound, making his early innings a pathway toward victory.

Although the Los Angeles Angels' hitters haven't been striking out a lot. It will be interesting to see how an in-form bullpen of the Blue Jays fare against the likes of Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani.

